Local Golf Scores
Local Golf Scores

Ladies Golf

Forest Park

Ladies 9 Hole (Aug. 17)

A flight – 1. Allison Pera, 2. Jill Lohmann. Low gross: Pera. Low net: Pera.

B flight – 1. Sandy Coolman, 2. Joann Cauffman. Low gross: Coolman. Low net: Coolman.

C flight – 1. Bobbie Dakich, 2. Kay Morris. Low gross: Dakich. Low net: Dakich.

Chip-ins: Cauffman, Pera.

Ladies 18 Hole (Aug. 17)

Play of the Day: Mutt and Jeff

A flight – 1. Lori Smith, 2. Cindy Redmond. Low gross: Smith/Redmond (89). Low net: Smith (69).

B flight – 1. Ruth Rush, 2. Rose Cole. Low gross: Rush (104). Low net: Rush (70).

C flight – 1. June Froberg, 2. Gladys Rupnow. Low gross: Ruth Dickey (117). Low net: Froberg (75).

Scherwood

Ladies 18 Hole (Aug. 12)

A flight – Low gross: Debbie Coccia. Low net: Sue Yeo. Event: Yeo.

B flight – Low gross: Ann Frandrei, Patti Kielman, Evelyn Lagestee. Low net: Kielman, Lagestee. Event: Frandrei.

C flight – Low gross: Linda Ruzich. Low net: Ruzich. Event: Maria Gonzales.

Chip-ins: Chung Oh (No. 18), Yeo (No. 7), Josephina Rhynes (No. 13).

Thursday Executive (Aug. 5)

A flight – Low gross: Denise Sova. Low net: Chris Ruggeri. Event: Heidi Crist. Birdie: Jean Rakoczy. Chip-in: Sova.

B flight – Low gross: Marian Nicksich. Low net: Sandy Scheuneman. Event: Nicksich. Chip-ins: Nicksich.

C flight – Low gross: Bonnie Zivich. Low net: Connie Roque. Event: Roque.

