Local Golf Scores

Forest Park
Ladies 9 Hole (May 18)
A flight – 1. Joyce Chontos, 2. Barb Tropsic. Low gross – Theresa Biggs. Low net – Biggs.
B flight – 1. Carol Dobis, 2. Bobbie Dakich. Low gross – JoAnn Cauffman. Low net – Anna Hall.
C flight – 1. Barb Sierra, 2. Judy Tarpo. Low gross – Dee Sherrick. Low net – Sherrick.
