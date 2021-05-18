 Skip to main content
Local Golf Scores
Local Golf Scores

Forest Park

Ladies 9 Hole (May 18)

A flight – 1. Joyce Chontos, 2. Barb Tropsic. Low gross – Theresa Biggs. Low net – Biggs.

B flight – 1. Carol Dobis, 2. Bobbie Dakich. Low gross – JoAnn Cauffman. Low net – Anna Hall.

C flight – 1. Barb Sierra, 2. Judy Tarpo. Low gross – Dee Sherrick. Low net – Sherrick.

Prep Honors

 2021 ESCC All-Conference Spring boys soccer and girls volleyball 

