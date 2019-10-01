{{featured_button_text}}
Ladies 9 Hole, Sept. 24

Class A — Low Gross: Jan Lanting. Low Net: Judy Mateja. Event: Doris Bagull. Low Putts: Michelle Bouwer.

Class B — Low Gross: Mary DeBoer. Low Net: Jan Heaney, Lyn Anderson. Event: Claudia Temple. Low Putts: Rita Herakovich.

Class C — Low Gross: Jean Kenar. Low Net: Dory Leonhard. Event: Gwen Molenaar, Kay Giegerich. Low Putts: Liz Valavanis.

Class D — Low Gross: MaryLou Mybeck, Barb Cataldi. Event: Georgia Plantinga.

Scherwood

Thursday Ladies Executive, Sept. 26

Flight A — Low Gross: Chris Ruggeri. Low Net: Barbara Seberger. Event: Michele Tipton. Birdie: Ruggeri.

Flight B — Low Gross: Bonnie Zivich. Low Net: Nadine Kellams. Event: Marcia Krull.

Flight C — Low Gross: Carol Sirbek. Low Net: Gretchen Rossin. Event: Josie Garcia.

