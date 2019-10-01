Briar Ridge
Ladies 9 Hole, Sept. 24
Class A — Low Gross: Jan Lanting. Low Net: Judy Mateja. Event: Doris Bagull. Low Putts: Michelle Bouwer.
Class B — Low Gross: Mary DeBoer. Low Net: Jan Heaney, Lyn Anderson. Event: Claudia Temple. Low Putts: Rita Herakovich.
Class C — Low Gross: Jean Kenar. Low Net: Dory Leonhard. Event: Gwen Molenaar, Kay Giegerich. Low Putts: Liz Valavanis.
Class D — Low Gross: MaryLou Mybeck, Barb Cataldi. Event: Georgia Plantinga.
You have free articles remaining.
Scherwood
Thursday Ladies Executive, Sept. 26
Flight A — Low Gross: Chris Ruggeri. Low Net: Barbara Seberger. Event: Michele Tipton. Birdie: Ruggeri.
Flight B — Low Gross: Bonnie Zivich. Low Net: Nadine Kellams. Event: Marcia Krull.
Flight C — Low Gross: Carol Sirbek. Low Net: Gretchen Rossin. Event: Josie Garcia.