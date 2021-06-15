Local Golf Scores

Ladies Golf
Forest Park
Ladies 18-hole (June 15)
Play of the Day: Low net
A flight – 1. Cindy Redmond (72), 2. Nikki Streit (69). Low gross: Streit (84). Low net: Streit (69).
B flight – 1. Jane Lohmeyer (70), 2. Ruth Rush (74). Low gross: Lohmeyer (104). Low net: Lohmeyer (70).
C flight – 1. Gladys Rupnow (76), 2. Pat Hinkey (71). Low gross: Hinkey (115). Low net: Rupnow (76).
Chip-ins: Streit (Nos. 2, 18), Hinkey (No. 8).
Birdies: Streit (No. 18).
Scherwood
Thursday Executive (June 10)
A flight – Low gross: Jean Rakoczy. Low net: Chris Ruggeri. Event: Michele Tipton.
B flight – Low gross: Kathy Kwasny. Low net: Peggy Schmidt. Event: Carol Sirberk.
C flight – Low gross: Amber Orr. Low net: Josie Garcia. Event: Barb Toosley. Birdie/chip-in: Orr.
