Local Golf Scores
Golf
Ladies Golf

Forest Park

Ladies 18-hole (June 15)

Play of the Day: Low net

A flight – 1. Cindy Redmond (72), 2. Nikki Streit (69). Low gross: Streit (84). Low net: Streit (69).

B flight – 1. Jane Lohmeyer (70), 2. Ruth Rush (74). Low gross: Lohmeyer (104). Low net: Lohmeyer (70).

C flight – 1. Gladys Rupnow (76), 2. Pat Hinkey (71). Low gross: Hinkey (115). Low net: Rupnow (76).

Chip-ins: Streit (Nos. 2, 18), Hinkey (No. 8).

Birdies: Streit (No. 18).

Scherwood

Thursday Executive (June 10)

A flight – Low gross: Jean Rakoczy. Low net: Chris Ruggeri. Event: Michele Tipton.

B flight – Low gross: Kathy Kwasny. Low net: Peggy Schmidt. Event: Carol Sirberk.

C flight – Low gross: Amber Orr. Low net: Josie Garcia. Event: Barb Toosley. Birdie/chip-in: Orr.

Prep Honors

