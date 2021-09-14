 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local Golf Scores
agate

Local Golf Scores

  • Updated
Golf
Provided

Ladies Golf

Forest Park

Ladies 9 Hole (Sept. 14)

A flight – 1. Joyce Chontos, 2. Kathy Hites. Low gross: Hites. Low net: Chontos.

B flight – 1. Martha Liechty, 2. Carol Johnson. Low gross: Theresa Biggs. Low net: Sandy Coolman.

C flight – 1. Barb Sierra, 2. Anna Hall. Low gross: Hall. Low net: Sierra.

Ladies 18 Hole (Sept. 14)

Play of the Day: Worst Holes

A flight – 1. Lori Smith, 2. Karen Russell. Low gross: Smith (97). Low net: Russell (76).

B flight – 1. Chris Foster, 2. Rose Cole. Low gross: Foster (108). Low net: Foster (73).

C flight – 1. Gladys Rupnow, 2. Gladys Jones. Low gross: Ruth Dickey (102). Low net: Dickey (60).

Chip-ins – Nancy Mullins (No. 7), Ruth Dickey (No. 18).

Birdies – Ruth Dickey (No. 17), Karen Russell (No. 17).

Scherwood

Thursday 18 Hole (Sept. 9)

A flight – Low gross: Debbie Coccia. Low net: Coccia. Event: Sue Yeo.

B flight – Low gross: Ann Frandrei, Karen Warkentein. Low net: Warkentein. Event: Evelyn Lagastee.

C flight – Low gross: Barb Lidster. Low net: Lidster. Event: Josephine Rynes.

Birdies – Coccia.

Chip-ins – Bea Roeper.

Thursday Executive (Sept. 9)

A flight – Low gross: Jean Rakoczy. Low net: Heidi Crist. Event: Rakoczy. Birdie: Barb Seberger.

B flight – Low gross: Amber Orr. Low net: Pam Wesolowski. Event: Wesolowski.

C flight – Low gross: Terri Weems. Low net: Josie Garcia. Event: Garcia.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Week 1 NFL recap: Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts