Local Golf Scores

Ladies Golf
Forest Park
Ladies 9 Hole (Sept. 14)
A flight – 1. Joyce Chontos, 2. Kathy Hites. Low gross: Hites. Low net: Chontos.
B flight – 1. Martha Liechty, 2. Carol Johnson. Low gross: Theresa Biggs. Low net: Sandy Coolman.
C flight – 1. Barb Sierra, 2. Anna Hall. Low gross: Hall. Low net: Sierra.
Ladies 18 Hole (Sept. 14)
Play of the Day: Worst Holes
A flight – 1. Lori Smith, 2. Karen Russell. Low gross: Smith (97). Low net: Russell (76).
B flight – 1. Chris Foster, 2. Rose Cole. Low gross: Foster (108). Low net: Foster (73).
C flight – 1. Gladys Rupnow, 2. Gladys Jones. Low gross: Ruth Dickey (102). Low net: Dickey (60).
Chip-ins – Nancy Mullins (No. 7), Ruth Dickey (No. 18).
Birdies – Ruth Dickey (No. 17), Karen Russell (No. 17).
Scherwood
Thursday 18 Hole (Sept. 9)
A flight – Low gross: Debbie Coccia. Low net: Coccia. Event: Sue Yeo.
B flight – Low gross: Ann Frandrei, Karen Warkentein. Low net: Warkentein. Event: Evelyn Lagastee.
C flight – Low gross: Barb Lidster. Low net: Lidster. Event: Josephine Rynes.
Birdies – Coccia.
Chip-ins – Bea Roeper.
Thursday Executive (Sept. 9)
A flight – Low gross: Jean Rakoczy. Low net: Heidi Crist. Event: Rakoczy. Birdie: Barb Seberger.
B flight – Low gross: Amber Orr. Low net: Pam Wesolowski. Event: Wesolowski.
C flight – Low gross: Terri Weems. Low net: Josie Garcia. Event: Garcia.