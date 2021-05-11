 Skip to main content
Local Golf Scores
Local Golf Scores

Forest Park

Ladies 9 Hole (May 11)

A flight – Theresa Biggs, Sue Hussey. Low gross – Biggs 62. Low net – Hussey 40.

B flight  – Anna Hall. Low gross – Hall 69. Low net – Hall 39.

Ladies 18 Hole (May 4)

Play of the Day – Nose

A flight – Lori Smith, Cindy Redmond. Low gross – Smith 91. Low net – Cindy Redmond 77.

B flight – Ruth Rush, Nancy Mullins. Low gross – Mullins 110. Low net – Rush 80.

C flight – Pat Hinkey, Hope Niemeyer. Low gross – Niemeyer 125. Low net – Hinkey 82.

Chip-ins – Smith, No. 5. Birdies – Smith, No. 17

Ladies 18 Hole (April 27)

Play of the Day — Guess Your Score

A flight – Liz Beckham, Karen Russell. Low gross – Lori Smith 95.

B flight – Rose Cole, Ruth Rush. Low gross – Rush 112.

C flight – Pat Hinkey, June Froberg. Low gross – Hope Niemeyer 115.

Chip-ins – Nancy Mullins.

