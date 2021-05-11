Local Golf Scores

Forest Park
Ladies 9 Hole (May 11)
A flight – Theresa Biggs, Sue Hussey. Low gross – Biggs 62. Low net – Hussey 40.
B flight – Anna Hall. Low gross – Hall 69. Low net – Hall 39.
Ladies 18 Hole (May 4)
Play of the Day – Nose
A flight – Lori Smith, Cindy Redmond. Low gross – Smith 91. Low net – Cindy Redmond 77.
B flight – Ruth Rush, Nancy Mullins. Low gross – Mullins 110. Low net – Rush 80.
C flight – Pat Hinkey, Hope Niemeyer. Low gross – Niemeyer 125. Low net – Hinkey 82.
Chip-ins – Smith, No. 5. Birdies – Smith, No. 17
Ladies 18 Hole (April 27)
Play of the Day — Guess Your Score
A flight – Liz Beckham, Karen Russell. Low gross – Lori Smith 95.
B flight – Rose Cole, Ruth Rush. Low gross – Rush 112.
C flight – Pat Hinkey, June Froberg. Low gross – Hope Niemeyer 115.
Chip-ins – Nancy Mullins.
