Local Golf Scores

Forest Park
Ladies 9 Hole (May 25)
A flight – 1. Kathy Hites, 2. Joyce Chontos. Low gross: Hites. Low net: Hites. Chip-in: Chontos (#18).
B flight – 1. Barb Sierra, 2. Anita Quinlan. Low gross: JoAnn Cauffman. Low net: Anna Hall.
C flight – 1. Dee Sherrick, 2. Kay Morris. Low gross: Morris. Low net: Sherrick.
Scherwood
Ladies Executive (May 20)
A flight – Low gross: Denise Sova. Low net: Michele Tipton. Event: Chris Ruggeri.
B flight – Low gross: Bonnie Zivich. Low net: Nancy Byers. Event: Zivich. Chip-in: Carol Sirbek.
C flight – Low gross: Heidi Crist. Low net: Josie Garcia. Event: Peggy Schmidt.
