Hole-in-One
Nicholas Townes aced the 147-yard third hole on the grey course at White Hawk Country Club on June 24. Using a pitching wedge, Townes' first-ever hole-in-one was witnessed by Colin Schafer, Albert Milford and Scott Conte.
Briar Ridge
Ladies 9 Hole, June 25
Class A — Low Gross: Jan Lanting. Event: Doris Bagull. Low Net: Irene McLain. Low Putts: Judy Mateja.
Class B — Low Gross: Claudia Temple. Event: Janice Lesniak. Low Net: Judy DeGuilio. Low Putts: Jan Heaney.
Class C — Low Gross: Rita Herakovich. Event: Liz Valavanis. Low Net: Anna Sklar. Low Putts: Kay Giegerich, Gwen Molenaar. Birdie: Anna Sklar.
Class D — Low Gross: Paru Venkat. Event: Cheryl Brody. Low Net: Barb Cataldi. Low Putts: MaryLou Mybeck.
Ladies 9 Hole, June 18
Class A — Low Gross: Jan Lanting. Event: Michelle Bouwer. Low Net: Irene McLain. Low Putts: Mary DeBoer, Pamm Lesinski. Birdie: Irene McLain.
Class B — Low Gross: Judy DeGuilio. Event: Jan Heaney, Janice Lesniak. Low Net: Lyn Anderson. Low Putts: Mary Golubski.
Class C — Low Gross: Gwen Molenaar. Event: Anna Sklar. Low Net: Dory Leonhard. Low Putts: Liz Valavanis. Chip In: Dory Leonhard, Liz Valavanis.
Class D — Low Gross: Rebecca Adlaka. Event: Ann Devine. Low Net: Jean Boyle, Cheryl Brody. Low Putts: Barb Cataldi.
Forest Park
Ladies 18 Hole, June 25
Play of the Day: NOSE Minus Half Your Handicap
Flight A — 1st Place: Liz Beckham. 2nd Place: Karen Russell. Low Gross: Nikki Streit (89). Low Net: Nikki Streit (72).
Flight B — 1st Place: Kathy Barkley. 2nd Place: Judy Hamstra. Low Gross: Kathy Barkley (99). Low Net: Kathy Barkley (73).
Flight C — 1st Place: Pat Hinkey. 2nd Place: June Froberg. Low Gross: Rose Cole (115). Low Net: June Froberg (72).
Chip-Ins: Gladys Rupnow (No. 2), Nikki Streit (No. 17). Birdie: Streit (No. 10).
Ladies 9 Hole, June 25
Flight A — 1st Place: Sue Hussey. 2nd Place: Cheryl Hyten. Low Gross: Kathy Hites (56). Low Net: Kathy Hites (36).
Flight B — 1st Place: Anna Hall. 2nd Place: Lee Elliott. Low Gross: Lee Elliott (60). Low Net: Lee Elliott.
Flight C — 1st Place: Bobbie Dakich. 2nd Place: Judy Tarpo. Low Gross: Bobbie Dakich (68). Low Net: Bobbie Dakich (36).