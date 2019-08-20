{{featured_button_text}}
Golf stock
Provided

Holes-in-one

Felix Ramirez of Highland aced the 158-yard 9th hole at Wicker Park on Aug. 15. Using a 5 wood, Ramirez's hole-in-one was witnessed by Mike Ramirez.

Fernando Urzua aced the 108-yard 17th hole at Wicker Park Aug. 15 using a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Ken Bobos, Steve Strains and Tom Domasica.

—-

Growlers Illiana Golf Tour

At White Hawk

Aug. 16 Results

1st: Mark Wilcox, Matt Rykeil, Jim Spanke, Jose Tinoco.

2nd: George Kounelis, Mark Rudy, Kevin Beasley, Scott Winterfeldt.

3rd: Don Perkins, Don Wilson, Bryan Tyman, Leon Mack.

Closest to the Pin: Frank Martisovic, Frank Katsinis, Leon Mack, Tony Pena.

Best Low Score: Ron Gelatka, Rykeil, Scott Wehling, Jeff Twardy.

Skins: Wehling, Tyman, Martisovic, Wilson, Wilcox.

NEXT (Aug. 23) — At Deer Creek

Briar Ridge

Ladies 18 Hole, Aug. 15

Class A — Low Gross: Sue Eriks. Low Net: Jan Lanting. Event: Sunny Paik.

Class B — Low Gross: Suzanne Lee. Low Net: Kannika Thaera. Event: Liz Paulsen.

Class C — Low Gross: Janice Lesniak. Low Net: Mary DeBoer and Young Chang. Event: Judy DeGuilio.

Class D — Low Gross: Sandi Snearly-Vosberg. Let Net: Linda Henrikson. Event: Heidi Watson.

Ladies 9 Hole, Aug. 13

Team Event winners: Mary DeBoer, Lisa Phillips, Janice Lesniak.

Class A — Low Gross: Doris Bagull. Low Net: Michelle Bouwer. Event: Irene McLain.

Class B — Low Gross: Lyn Anderson and Jean Kenar. Low Net: Judy DeGuilio. Low Putts: Darlene Dobis.

Class C — Low Gross: Kay Giegerich. Low Net: Dory Leonhard. Low Putts: Liz Valavanis and Gwen Molenaar.

Register for more free articles.
Stay logged in to skip the surveys.
Log in Register

Class D — Low Gross: MaryLou Mybeck. Low Net: George Plantinga. Low Putts: Rebecca Adlaka.

Forest Park

Ladies 18 Hole, Aug. 20

Flight A — 1st: Kathy Barkley. 2nd: Karen Russell. Low Gross: Barkley (88), Cindy Redmond (88). Low Net: Barkley (63).

Flight B — 1st: Rose Cole. 2nd: Judy Hamstra. Low Gross: Cole (109). Low Net: Cole (74).

Flight C — 1st: Pat Hinkey. 2nd: Hope Niemeyer. Low Gross: Ruth Dickey (116). Low Net: Dickey (77), Hinkey (77).

Chip-ins: Barkley (Nos. 11, 15), Gladys Rupnow (No. 13).

Eagles: Barkley (No. 15).

Ladies 9 Hole, Aug. 20

Flight A — 1st: Sheryl Hyten. 2nd: Kathy Hites. Low Gross and Low Net: Joyce Chontos.

Flight B — 1st: Carol Dobis. 2nd: Martha Liechty. Low Gross and Low Net: Dobis.

Flight C — 1st: Kay Morris. 2nd: Barb Sierra. Low Gross and Low Net: Sierra.

Scherwood

Ladies Thursday 18 Hole, Aug. 15

Flight A — Low Gross and Event: Debbie Coccia. Low Net: Lorrie Napiwocki.

Flight B — Low Gross, Low Net and Event: Cheryl Ericks.

Flight C — Low Gross and Low Net: Nancy Maas. Event: Linda Ruzich.

Chip-ins: Chong Oh (No. 16).

Ladies Thursday Executive, Aug. 15

Flight A — Low Gross: Barbara Seberger. Low Net: Denise Sova. Event: Gretchen Rossin. Birdie: Jean Rakoczy. Chip-ins: Rakoczy, Michele Tipton, Barb Toosley.

Flight B — Low Gross: Marian Nicksich. Low Net: Carol Sirbek. Event: Sandy Scheuneman.

Flight C — Low Gross: Sara Graddy. Low Net: Katie Perdue. Event: Connie Roque.

27-hole Tournament winners: Flight A — Barbara Toosley. Flight B — Denise Sova. Flight C — Bonnie Zivich.

 

 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags