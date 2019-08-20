Holes-in-one
Felix Ramirez of Highland aced the 158-yard 9th hole at Wicker Park on Aug. 15. Using a 5 wood, Ramirez's hole-in-one was witnessed by Mike Ramirez.
Fernando Urzua aced the 108-yard 17th hole at Wicker Park Aug. 15 using a pitching wedge. It was witnessed by Ken Bobos, Steve Strains and Tom Domasica.
—-
Growlers Illiana Golf Tour
At White Hawk
Aug. 16 Results
1st: Mark Wilcox, Matt Rykeil, Jim Spanke, Jose Tinoco.
2nd: George Kounelis, Mark Rudy, Kevin Beasley, Scott Winterfeldt.
3rd: Don Perkins, Don Wilson, Bryan Tyman, Leon Mack.
Closest to the Pin: Frank Martisovic, Frank Katsinis, Leon Mack, Tony Pena.
Best Low Score: Ron Gelatka, Rykeil, Scott Wehling, Jeff Twardy.
Skins: Wehling, Tyman, Martisovic, Wilson, Wilcox.
NEXT (Aug. 23) — At Deer Creek
—
Briar Ridge
Ladies 18 Hole, Aug. 15
Class A — Low Gross: Sue Eriks. Low Net: Jan Lanting. Event: Sunny Paik.
Class B — Low Gross: Suzanne Lee. Low Net: Kannika Thaera. Event: Liz Paulsen.
Class C — Low Gross: Janice Lesniak. Low Net: Mary DeBoer and Young Chang. Event: Judy DeGuilio.
Class D — Low Gross: Sandi Snearly-Vosberg. Let Net: Linda Henrikson. Event: Heidi Watson.
Ladies 9 Hole, Aug. 13
Team Event winners: Mary DeBoer, Lisa Phillips, Janice Lesniak.
Class A — Low Gross: Doris Bagull. Low Net: Michelle Bouwer. Event: Irene McLain.
Class B — Low Gross: Lyn Anderson and Jean Kenar. Low Net: Judy DeGuilio. Low Putts: Darlene Dobis.
Class C — Low Gross: Kay Giegerich. Low Net: Dory Leonhard. Low Putts: Liz Valavanis and Gwen Molenaar.
Class D — Low Gross: MaryLou Mybeck. Low Net: George Plantinga. Low Putts: Rebecca Adlaka.
Forest Park
Ladies 18 Hole, Aug. 20
Flight A — 1st: Kathy Barkley. 2nd: Karen Russell. Low Gross: Barkley (88), Cindy Redmond (88). Low Net: Barkley (63).
Flight B — 1st: Rose Cole. 2nd: Judy Hamstra. Low Gross: Cole (109). Low Net: Cole (74).
Flight C — 1st: Pat Hinkey. 2nd: Hope Niemeyer. Low Gross: Ruth Dickey (116). Low Net: Dickey (77), Hinkey (77).
Chip-ins: Barkley (Nos. 11, 15), Gladys Rupnow (No. 13).
Eagles: Barkley (No. 15).
Ladies 9 Hole, Aug. 20
Flight A — 1st: Sheryl Hyten. 2nd: Kathy Hites. Low Gross and Low Net: Joyce Chontos.
Flight B — 1st: Carol Dobis. 2nd: Martha Liechty. Low Gross and Low Net: Dobis.
Flight C — 1st: Kay Morris. 2nd: Barb Sierra. Low Gross and Low Net: Sierra.
Scherwood
Ladies Thursday 18 Hole, Aug. 15
Flight A — Low Gross and Event: Debbie Coccia. Low Net: Lorrie Napiwocki.
Flight B — Low Gross, Low Net and Event: Cheryl Ericks.
Flight C — Low Gross and Low Net: Nancy Maas. Event: Linda Ruzich.
Chip-ins: Chong Oh (No. 16).
Ladies Thursday Executive, Aug. 15
Flight A — Low Gross: Barbara Seberger. Low Net: Denise Sova. Event: Gretchen Rossin. Birdie: Jean Rakoczy. Chip-ins: Rakoczy, Michele Tipton, Barb Toosley.
Flight B — Low Gross: Marian Nicksich. Low Net: Carol Sirbek. Event: Sandy Scheuneman.
Flight C — Low Gross: Sara Graddy. Low Net: Katie Perdue. Event: Connie Roque.
27-hole Tournament winners: Flight A — Barbara Toosley. Flight B — Denise Sova. Flight C — Bonnie Zivich.