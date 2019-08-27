Hole-in-one
Roger Cole of Munster aced the 158-yard 9th hole at Wicker Park on Aug. 23. Using a 7 iron, Cole's hole-in-one was witnessed by Bob, Bill and Steve Ruzich.
.
Growlers Illiana Tour
At Deer Creek
Aug. 23
1st: Ron Gelatka, Matt Rykiel, Harry Breitenberg, Gary Drutis.
2nd: Terry Browne, Skip Hansen, Scott Wehling, Kevin Beasley.
Best Low Score: Gelatka (78), Rykiel (79), Jim Spnake (80), Ed Klopp (80).
$5 Skin Game: Mark Wilcox (1), Rykiel (3), Jeff Hubinger (4), Beasley (9), Drutis (10), Dick Page (11).
$10 Skin Game: Wilcox (1), Rykiel (3), Hubinger (4), Beasley (9), Drutis (10), Page (11).
Closest to Pin: Wilcox (4), Herb Lake (8), Mark Misch (13), Terry Browne (17).
NEXT (Sept. 6) — At Glenwoodie
.
Briar Ridge
Ladies 9 Hole, Aug. 20
Class A — Low Gross: Doris Bagull. Low Net: Michelle Bouwer. Event: Irene McLain. Low Putts: Judy Mateja. Birdie: Irene McLain.
Class B — Low Gross: Janice Lesniak. Low Net: Darlene Dobis. Event: Jean Kenar. Low Putts: Judy DeGuilio.
Class C — Low Gross: Rita Herakovich. Low Net: Gwen Molenaar. Event: Dory Leonhard. Low Putts: Liz Valavanis, Kay Giegerich. Chip-in: Gwen Molenaar.
Class D — Low Gross: Georgia Plantinga. Low Net: Jean Boyle. Event: MaryLou Mybeck. Low Putts: Rebecca Adlaka.
Forest Park
Ladies 18 Hole, Aug. 27
Play of the Day: Gross Score
Flight A — 1st: Liz Beckham. 2nd: Karen Russell. Low Gross: Beckham (87). Low Net: Russell (62).
Flight B — 1st: Jane Lohmeyer. 2nd: Ruth Rush. Low Gross: Rush (93). Low Net: Rush (59).
Flight C — 1st: Ruth Dickey. 2nd: Pat Hinkey. Low Gross: Dickey (102). Low Net: Gladys Jones (61).
Chip-ins: Russell (No. 6), Rush (No. 4).
Birdies: Nancy Mullins (No. 17).
Ladies 9 Hole, Aug. 27
Flight A — 1st: Allison Pera. 2nd: Jill Lohmann. Low Gross: Barb Tropsic (52). Low Net: Sheryl Hyten (29).
Flight B — 1st: Joann Cauffmann. 2nd: Dee Sherrick. Low Gross: Martha Liechty (51). Low Net: Liechty (27).
Flight C — 1st: Bobby Dakich. 2nd: Ruth Eskilson. Low Gross: Dakich (56). Low Net: Dakich (20).
Scherwood
Ladies 18 Hole, Aug. 22
Flight A — Low Gross and Low Net: Debbie Coccia. Event: Coccia and Lorrie Napiwocki.
Flight B — Low Gross: Evelyn Lagestee. Low Net: Ann Fandrei. Event: Lagestee, Fandrei and Patti Keilman.
Flight C — Low Gross and Low Net: Linda Ruzich. Event: Ruzich and Josephine Rhynes.
Birdies — Coccia.
Chip-ins — Ruth Goldberg.
Match Play Champions
Flight A — Coccia. Flight B — Lagestee. Flight C — Ruzich.
54 Hole Tournament Champions
Flight A — Napiwocki. Flight B — Keilman. Flight C — Nancy Maas.
Ladies Thursday Executive, Aug. 22
Flight A — Low Gross: Jean Rakoczy. Low Net and Event: Chris Ruggeri. Chip-in: Barb Toosley.
Flight B — Low Gross and Event: Marian Nicksich. Low Net: Pam Wesolowski.
Flight C — Low Gross: Katie Perdue. Low Net: Sarah Graddy. Event: Marcia Krull.