Local Golf Scores
Local Golf Scores

Forest Park

Ladies 9 Hole (May 4)

Flight A – 1. Allison Pera, 2. Theresa iggs. Low Gross/Low Net – Pera..

Flight B – 1. Joann Cauffman, 2. Carol Cobis. Low Gross/Low Net – Anna Hall.

Flight C – 1. Kay Morris. Low Gross/Low Net – Morris.

Ladie 9 Hole (April 27)

Flight A – 1. Sheryll Hyten, 2. Martha Liechty. Low Gross/Low Net – Theresa Biggs.

Flight B – 1. Anna Hall, 2. Joann Cauffman. Low Gross/Low Net – Cauffman.

Flight C – 1. Judy Tarpo. Low Gross/Low Net – Tarpo.

