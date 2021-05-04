Local Golf Scores

Forest Park
Ladies 9 Hole (May 4)
Flight A – 1. Allison Pera, 2. Theresa iggs. Low Gross/Low Net – Pera..
Flight B – 1. Joann Cauffman, 2. Carol Cobis. Low Gross/Low Net – Anna Hall.
Flight C – 1. Kay Morris. Low Gross/Low Net – Morris.
Ladie 9 Hole (April 27)
Flight A – 1. Sheryll Hyten, 2. Martha Liechty. Low Gross/Low Net – Theresa Biggs.
Flight B – 1. Anna Hall, 2. Joann Cauffman. Low Gross/Low Net – Cauffman.
Flight C – 1. Judy Tarpo. Low Gross/Low Net – Tarpo.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Greg Smith
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today