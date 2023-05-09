Play of the Day – Gross minus odd holes
A Flight – 1. Cindy Redmond, 2. Lori Smith. Low Gross: Redmond (93). Low Net: Smith (68).
B Flight – 1. Nancy Mullins, 2. Chris Foster. Low Gross: Mullins (111). Low Net: Mullins, Foster (76).
C Flight – 1. Pat Reynolds, 2. June Froberg. Low Gross: Froberg (128). Low Net: Froberg (81).
Chip-ins – Smith (No. 16), Karen Russell (No. 16).
A Flight – 1. Sue Hussey, 2. Barb Tropsic. Low Gross: Hussey. Low Net: Hussey.
B Flight – 1. JoAnn Cauffman, 2. Theresa Biggs. Low Gross: Cauffman. Low Net: Cauffman.
C Flight – 1. Jill Lohmann, 2. Anita Quinlan. Low Gross: Lohmann. Low Net: Lohmann.
Women’s Thursday Executive
Flight A – Low Gross: Jean Rakoczy. Low Net: Kathy Kwasny. Event: Terri Weems. Chip-in: Pam Wesolowski. Birdies: Weems.
Flight B – Low Gross: Cathy Kutcka. Low Net: Marian Nicksich. Event: Bonnie Zivich. Chip-ins: Kutcka, Amber Orr.
Flight C – Low Gross: Peggy Schmidt. Low Net: Josie Garcia. Event: Connie Roque.
