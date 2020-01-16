Friday
Boys Basketball
Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at West Side, 7 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hebron at Westville, 7 p.m.
Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.
Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Clark, 7 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m. (video), www.rrsn.com
Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
North Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.
Mishawaka at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Victory Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Geneseo Invitational (field includes TF North), 2 p.m.
Joliet West at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.