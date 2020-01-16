{{featured_button_text}}
Friday

Boys Basketball

Twin Lakes at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at West Side, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Westville, 7 p.m.

Heritage Christian at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Fountain Central, 7 p.m.

Oak Forest at TF South, 7 p.m.

South Central at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Clark, 7 p.m.

Washington Twp. at Kouts, 7 p.m. (video), www.rrsn.com

Whiting at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

LaCrosse at Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

North Newton at Fountain Central, 5:30 p.m.

Mishawaka at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hobart at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Victory Christian at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Geneseo Invitational (field includes TF North), 2 p.m.

Joliet West at Marian Catholic, 5 p.m.

