STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Steel City at Eman School, 2 p.m.

Chicago Harlan at 21st Century, 3 p.m.

TF North at Providence-St. Mel MLK Dream Classic, 5:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at St. Laurence, 6 p.m.

Andrean at Lafayette Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Delphi at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

LaCrosse at Tri-County, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hammond Academy at EC Central, 7 p.m.

Hebron at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Kouts at Rensselaer, 7 p.m.

Munster at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Portage at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at SB Washington, 7 p.m.

Rockford Jefferson Shootout (field includes TF South), TBA

Girls Basketball

Culver Academies Tournament (field includes Lowell), 9 a.m.

Peotone at Illiana Christian, 11:30 a.m.

Joliet Central at TF South, noon

FW Dwenger at Marquette, 12:30 p.m.

Frontier at Covenant Christian, 12:30 p.m.

Marian Catholic at Coal City Shootout, 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Bishop Noll vs. Champaign Central (Ill.) at Chicago Marshall Tournament, 2:30 p.m.

21st Century at Steel City, 4 p.m.

South Central at Westville, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Portage, 7 p.m.

Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

Morton at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plymouth Invitational (field includes Lowell), 10 a.m.

Elkhart Central Invitational (field includes Michigan City, LaPorte), 11 a.m.

Valparaiso Invitational (field includes Merrillville, South Central), 11 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Lowell, Morton), 9:30 a.m.

Girls Swimming

DAC Championship meet at Crown Point, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Geneseo Invitational (field includes TF North), 8 a.m.

NCC Tournament at Lowell, 8:30 a.m.

DAC Tournament at Valparaiso, 9 a.m.

GSSC Tournament at Calumet, 9 a.m.
