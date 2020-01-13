{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Bolingbrook at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Westville, 7 p.m.

Clark at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Hammond at Portage, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Lafayette Jefferson, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Wheeler at New Prairie, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Chesterton, 7:30 p.m.

River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Hobart at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Roosevelt at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Bremen at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at West Central, 6:30 p.m.

Mishawaka Marian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Knox at South Central, 7 p.m.

LaCrosse at Kouts, 7 p.m.

LaPorte at Plymouth, 7 p.m.

Lowell at West Side, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.

Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Frontier, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Hillcrest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Hobart, South Central at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bremen at TF South co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Munster, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

North Judson at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.

Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.

0
0
0
0
0