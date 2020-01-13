Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Bolingbrook at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Westville, 7 p.m.
Clark at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Bowman, 7 p.m.
Hammond at Portage, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lafayette Jefferson, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at LaLumiere, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at New Prairie, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Chesterton, 7:30 p.m.
River Forest at Morgan Twp., 7:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Hobart at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Roosevelt at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Bremen at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Mishawaka Marian at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Gavit at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Knox at South Central, 7 p.m.
LaCrosse at Kouts, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Plymouth, 7 p.m.
Lowell at West Side, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 7 p.m.
Munster at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Frontier, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Hillcrest at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Bremen (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Hobart, South Central at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bremen at TF South co-op, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Calumet, Griffith at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
North Judson at Boone Grove, 5:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 6 p.m.