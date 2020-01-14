Wednesday
Boys Basketball
EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Lake Station at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.
Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.
21st Century at Bowman, 7 p.m.
West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.
Wrestling
TF North, Nazareth at Brother Rice, 4:30 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.
Hebron at River Forest, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll, River Forest at Calumet, 6 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.