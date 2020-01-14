{{featured_button_text}}
STOCK - Basketball
John J. Watkins, The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

EC Central at Morton, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Lake Station at Roosevelt, 6 p.m.

Morton at Highland, 7 p.m.

21st Century at Bowman, 7 p.m.

West Side at Lake Central, 7 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Gavit, 5 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North, Nazareth at Brother Rice, 4:30 p.m.

Griffith at Wheeler, 6 p.m.

Hebron at River Forest, 6 p.m.

Bishop Noll, River Forest at Calumet, 6 p.m.

Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.

