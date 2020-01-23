Local prep schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020

Friday
Boys Basketball
Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m. WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
EC Central at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Southland Prep, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 7 p.m.
Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com
North White at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
South Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Mishawaka Marian, 7:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7:45 p.m.
Quincy Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
North White at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Culver Academies Tournament, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
SB St. Joseph at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament at Morgan Twp. (semifinal), South Central vs. LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
PCC Tournament at Morgan Twp. (semifinal), Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 7 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
Boys Swimming
GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.