Local prep schedule for Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Friday

Boys Basketball

Portage Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Chesterton at Crown Point, 7 p.m. WTMK-FM (88.5), www.rrsn.com

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

EC Central at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Highland at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Illiana Christian at Southland Prep, 7 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Knox, 7 p.m.

Lemont at TF South, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), www.rrsn.com

North White at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Mishawaka Marian, 7:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 7:45 p.m.

Quincy Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Chesterton at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

North White at North Newton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Culver Academies Tournament, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

SB St. Joseph at Marquette, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Wheeler, 7 p.m.

Lake Station at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.

Munster at Highland, 7 p.m.

River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament at Morgan Twp. (semifinal), South Central vs. LaCrosse, 5:30 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

PCC Tournament at Morgan Twp. (semifinal), Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 7 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

Boys Swimming

GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

GLAC meet at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

