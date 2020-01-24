Local prep schedule for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
Local prep schedule for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Basketball

Basketball stock

 John Watkins, File | The Times

Saturday

Boys Basketball

Gary Lighthouse vs. SB Riley at Culver Academies Winter Classic, 11 a.m.

PCC Tournament semifinal at Hebron: Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

PCC Tournament semifinal at Hebron: Washington Twp. v. South Central, 12:30 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

Benton Central at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian at North White, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Chicago Orr, 7 p.m.

Gavit at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.

SB Adams at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

PCC Tournament Chamiponship at Hebron, 8 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

Quincy Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA

Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Lowell at Culver Academies Tournament, 9 a.m.

SB Riley at LaPorte, noon

SB St. Joseph at Marquette, noon

EC Central at 21st Century, 2:30 p.m.

Griffith at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.

Loyola Academy (Ill.) at Michigan City, 3 p.m.

PCC Tournament Championship at Hebron: South Central vs. Morgan Twp., 6 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.

Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

SB Adams at Munster, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Minooka Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Hobart at Concordia Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.

Boys Swimming

Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

NCC Championships at Munster, 9 a.m.

Shepard Invitational (field includes TF South co-op), 9 a.m.

Warsaw at LaPorte, 9 a.m.

Girls Swimming

Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

NCC Championships at Munster, 9 a.m.

Warsaw at LaPorte, 9 a.m.

Wrestling

Culver Academies Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 7:30 a.m.

TF North, TF South at SSC Blue Conference Tournament at Argo, 9 a.m.

Lake Station Invitational (field includes Andrean, Chesterton JV, Clark, Gavit, Whiting), 9 a.m.

Midwest Conference Tournament at West Central (field includes North Newton), 10 a.m.

EC Central at SB Washington, 1 p.m.

