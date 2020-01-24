Local prep schedule for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

Saturday
Boys Basketball
Gary Lighthouse vs. SB Riley at Culver Academies Winter Classic, 11 a.m.
PCC Tournament semifinal at Hebron: Kouts vs. Morgan Twp., 11 a.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
PCC Tournament semifinal at Hebron: Washington Twp. v. South Central, 12:30 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
Benton Central at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Covenant Christian at North White, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Chicago Orr, 7 p.m.
Gavit at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
SB Adams at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
PCC Tournament Chamiponship at Hebron, 8 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
Quincy Shootout (field includes Marian Catholic), TBA
Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA
Girls Basketball
Lowell at Culver Academies Tournament, 9 a.m.
SB Riley at LaPorte, noon
SB St. Joseph at Marquette, noon
EC Central at 21st Century, 2:30 p.m.
Griffith at Bowman, 1:30 p.m.
Loyola Academy (Ill.) at Michigan City, 3 p.m.
PCC Tournament Championship at Hebron: South Central vs. Morgan Twp., 6 p.m., Regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)
Clark at Morton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
SB Adams at Munster, 7 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Minooka Invitational (field includes TF South), 9 a.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Hobart at Concordia Lutheran, 10:30 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
NCC Championships at Munster, 9 a.m.
Shepard Invitational (field includes TF South co-op), 9 a.m.
Warsaw at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Mishawaka Invitational (field includes Merrillville, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
NCC Championships at Munster, 9 a.m.
Warsaw at LaPorte, 9 a.m.
Wrestling
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 7:30 a.m.
TF North, TF South at SSC Blue Conference Tournament at Argo, 9 a.m.
Lake Station Invitational (field includes Andrean, Chesterton JV, Clark, Gavit, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Midwest Conference Tournament at West Central (field includes North Newton), 10 a.m.
EC Central at SB Washington, 1 p.m.