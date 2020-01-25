Local prep schedule for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
Local prep schedule for Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020

Basketball

Sunday

Boys Basketball

TF North at Orr, TBA

Saturday's prep results
Sports

Saturday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Saturday, Jan. 18, and late results from Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Tuesday's prep results
Sports

Tuesday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Tuesday, Jan. 21, and late results from Monday, Jan. 20, 2020

Friday's prep results
Sports

Friday's prep results

High school sports results from across the Region on Friday, Jan. 24, and late results from Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020

