Thursday

Boys Basketball

Bowman at Andrean, 7 p.m.

Calumet at Clark, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.

Bowman at Andrean, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond Academy at SB Clay, 6:30 p.m.

EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.

Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.

North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m.

South Central at Hebron, 7 p.m.

TF North at Argo, 7 p.m.

TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.

Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Boys Bowling

TF North at Oak Lawn (Palos Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

TF North at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

TF South at Tinley Park (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Argo at TF South co-op, 5 p.m.

Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.

Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.

Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

TF North at Oak Lawn, 5 p.m.

TF South, Lemont at Bremen, 5 p.m.

Morton at Hammond Baptist, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.

