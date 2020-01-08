Thursday
Boys Basketball
Bowman at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Clark, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Boone Grove at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Andrean, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at SB Clay, 6:30 p.m.
EC Central at West Side, 7 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Covenant Christian, 7 p.m.
North Judson at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at Lowell, 7 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 7 p.m.
TF North at Argo, 7 p.m.
TF South at Shepard, 7 p.m.
Tri-County at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Boys Bowling
TF North at Oak Lawn (Palos Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
TF North at Oak Forest (Oak Forest Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
TF South at Tinley Park (Tinley Park Bowl), 4:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Argo at TF South co-op, 5 p.m.
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lake Central at Michigan City, 5:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Lowell at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Crown Point, 5:30 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hobart, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
TF North at Oak Lawn, 5 p.m.
TF South, Lemont at Bremen, 5 p.m.
Morton at Hammond Baptist, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.