Local prep schedule for Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
urgent

Basketball

Thursday

Boys Basketball

Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Chicago CICS/Longwood at Bowman, 7 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Hebron (Round 2): LaCrosse vs. South Central, 5:30 p.m.; Westville vs. Washington Twp., 7 p.m., regionsports.com and Facebook.com/Regionsports (video)

Wheeler at Calumet, 7 p.m.

Salem Invitational (field includes TF North), TBA

Girls Basketball

Granger Christian at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Hammond Academy, 6 p.m.

21st Century at Covenant Christian, 6 p.m.

TF North at Tinley Park, 6:30 p.m.

Gavit at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Hanover Central at Clark, 7 p.m.

LaLumiere at Marquette, 7 p.m.

South Newton at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Bremen at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Oak Lawn at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes)

Girls Gymnastics

Lowell, South Central at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Merrillville at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Shepard at TF South co-op, 4:30 p.m.

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Gavit at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Merrillville, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lowell, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 5:30 p.m.

Calumet, Gavit at Hobart, 6 p.m.

Munster at Lake Central, 6 p.m.

Portage at Highland, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Crete-Monee at Marian Catholic, 3:30 p.m.

GLAC meet at Morton, 6 p.m.

Hebron at North Newton, 6 p.m.

