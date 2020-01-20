{{featured_button_text}}
Swimming

Tuesday

Boys Basketball

Benton Bucks at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.

Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 6 p.m.

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.

Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)

Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Michigan City at Munster, 7 p.m.

Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.

Whiting at Portage, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.

Porter County Conference Tournament at Morgan Twp. (Round 2): Washington Twp. vs. Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.; Hebron vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.

Gary Lighthouse at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.

North White at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.

Thornton at TF North, 6:30 p.m.

Andrean at Lake Station, 7 p.m.

Chesterton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.

Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.

Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.

Culver Academies at Michigan City, 7 p.m.

Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.

Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.

Lowell at Whiting, 7 p.m.

TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.

Valparaiso at Calumet, 7 p.m.

North Newton at Rensselaer, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Bowling

Hillcrest at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.

Lemont at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.

Lake Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.

LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

TF South co-op at Richards, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.

Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.

Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.

Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.

Morton at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.

Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.

Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.

Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.

North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Lake Station at Morton, 6 p.m.

Wheeler at Highland, 6 p.m.

Griffith at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.

