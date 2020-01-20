Tuesday
Boys Basketball
Benton Bucks at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Lincoln-Way Central at TF South, 6 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 7 p.m.
Hammond at EC Central, 7 p.m., www.rrsn.com (delayed video)
Hanover Central at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Munster, 7 p.m.
Morton at West Side, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Portage, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Calumet Christian at Illiana Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Porter County Conference Tournament at Morgan Twp. (Round 2): Washington Twp. vs. Morgan Twp., 5:30 p.m.; Hebron vs. Kouts, 7 p.m.
Gary Lighthouse at Lafayette Harrison, 6:30 p.m.
North White at Covenant Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Thornton at TF North, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Clark at Gavit, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Culver Academies at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Whiting, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Calumet, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Rensselaer, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Bowling
Hillcrest at TF South (Lan-Oak Lanes), 4:30 p.m.
Lemont at TF North (Castaways), 4:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Crown Point at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Lowell, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Valparaiso, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
TF South co-op at Richards, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Crown Point at Lake Central, 5:30 p.m.
Hammond at Calumet, 5:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 5:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 5:30 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5:30 p.m.
Portage at Chesterton, 5:30 p.m.
Highland at Munster, 6 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 6 p.m.
North Newton at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Lake Station at Morton, 6 p.m.
Wheeler at Highland, 6 p.m.
Griffith at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.