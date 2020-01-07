Wednesday
Boys Basketball
Gary Lighthouse at 21st Century, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Bowman at Clark, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.
Highland at Hammond, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Calumet, 7 p.m.
West Side at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Gymnastics
Chesterton at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Illiana Christian at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.
Clark at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Calumet at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.