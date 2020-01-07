{{featured_button_text}}
John J. Watkins, The Times

Wednesday

Boys Basketball

Gary Lighthouse at 21st Century, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Hobart, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Bowman at Clark, 7 p.m.

Griffith at Munster, 7 p.m.

Highland at Hammond, 7 p.m.

Marquette at Calumet, 7 p.m.

West Side at Chesterton, 7 p.m.

Gymnastics

Chesterton at LaPorte, 6 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Illiana Christian at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.

Bishop Noll, Lake Station at Griffith, 5:30 p.m.

Wheeler at River Forest, 5:30 p.m.

Andrean at Highland, 6 p.m.

Clark at Whiting, 6 p.m.

Calumet at Munster, 6:30 p.m.

Chesterton at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.

Hanover Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.

LaPorte at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.

Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.

