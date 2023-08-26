Saturday, Aug. 26
Boys Cross Country
Avon Hokum Karem (field includes Crown Point, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Rudy Skorupa Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Illiana Christian, Munster, Portage), 8 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Lake Station, Whiting), 8 a.m.
Morton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Morgan Twp., River Forest, Steel City, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Tim Adams Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Kouts, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.
West Central 421 Fun Run (field includes South Central, Tri-Township, Westville), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Avon Hokum Karem (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Lake Central Rudy Skorupa Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Highland, Illiana Christian, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Wheeler Bearcat Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, EC Central, Lake Station, Whiting), 8 a.m.
Morton Invitational (field includes Bishop Noll, Calumet, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, Hammond Central, Morgan Twp., River Forest, Steel City, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Tim Adams Invitational (field includes Andrean, Hanover Central, Kouts, Merrillville, North Newton), 9 a.m.
West Central 421 Fun Run (field includes South Central, Tri-Township, Westville), 9 a.m.
Football
Bishop Noll vs. Osceola Grace at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indpls., noon
West Side at EC Central, 2 p.m.
TF South at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Michigan City at John Glenn, 9 a.m.
Morton at Crown Point, 10 a.m.
South Bend St. Joseph at Chesterton, 10 a.m.
Lake Central at Penn, 11 a.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 11:30 a.m., rrsn.com (video)
Andrean at DeMotte Christian, noon
Lowell at EC Central, noon
Valparaiso at Highland, noon
Wheeler at River Forest, noon
Hanover Central at Hebron, 1 p.m.
Griffith at Portage, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Morgan Twp., 2 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Crown Point at South Bend St. Joseph, 10 a.m.
Highland at Griffith, 10 a.m.
Hobart at Illiana Christian, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at River Forest, 10 a.m.
Argos Invitational (field includes Hanover Central), 1 p.m.
Merrillville at Morton, 1:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 2 p.m.
New Prairie at Westville, 2 p.m.
Munster at Penn, 6 p.m.
Boys Tennis
North Central John Shirley Invitational (field includes Munster), 7 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Hanover Central), 8 a.m.
Logansport Invitational (field includes LaPorte), 8 a.m.
Noblesville Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Lowell), 8 a.m.
John Glenn at Kankakee Valley, 9 a.m.
Lake Central at Lafayette Jefferson, 9 a.m.
Lake Central at McCutcheon, noon
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic Invitational (field includes Andrean), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Morgan Twp., Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Washington Twp. Tournament (field includes Calumet Christian, DeMotte Christian, Hammond Central, Lake Station, North Newton, South Central), 8 a.m.
Yorktown Invitational (field includes Crown Point, Munster), 8 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Chicago Christian, 9 a.m.
Christian School Invitational at Illiana Christian (field includes Faith Christian, Heritage Christian, Unity Christian), 10 a.m.
River Forest at Westville, 11:30 a.m.
Hebron at Boone Grove, noon