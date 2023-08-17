Week 1 Football
Friday, Aug. 18
Bishop Noll at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.
Carroll (Flora) at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hobart at Andrean (Innsbrook), 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Lowell (Minne Monesse), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Westville at Morgan Twp., 5 p.m.
South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Floyd Central at Munster, 3 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Merrillville, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Heritage Christian at Victory Christian, TBA