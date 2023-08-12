Saturday, Aug. 12
Boys Cross Country
Terre Haute South Vigo Valley Cross Kickoff at LaVern Gibson (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hebron, Lake Central, Portage), 8 a.m.
Munster Hokem-Karem Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Michigan City, Morton), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Terre Haute South Vigo Valley Cross Kickoff at LaVern Gibson (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hebron, Lake Central, Portage), 8 a.m.
Munster Hokem-Karem Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Highland, Illiana Christian, Michigan City, Morton, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Illiana Christian Jamboree (field includes Highland, Munster), 9 a.m.
Hobart Jamboree (field includes Kouts, Merrillville, Portage, Valparaiso), 10 a.m.
Trinity Greenlawn at Victory Christian, 11:30 a.m.
Andrean Jamboree (field includes EC Central, Hammond Academy, Griffith, Lowell, Morton, River Forest), noon
Chesterton at Northridge, noon
Wheeler at LaPorte, noon
Girls Soccer
Munster Jamboree (field includes Highland, Lake Central, Lowell), 8:30 a.m.
Andrean Jamboree (field includes Hobart, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, Morgan Twp., Morton, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Plymouth Jamboree (field includes Boone Grove), 9 a.m.
Trinity Greenlawn at Victory Christian, 10 a.m.
Wheeler at LaPorte, 10 a.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
New Prairie at Portage, 8 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Crown Point Tournament (field includes Chesterton, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Munster), 9 a.m.
Winamac Invitational (field includes Kouts, Lake Station, North Newton, South Central, Tri-Township, Westville), 9 a.m.
LaPorte, Fort Wayne Dwenger at Penn, 10 a.m.
Morgan Twp. at Michigan City, 3 p.m.