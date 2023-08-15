Tuesday, Aug. 15
Boys Cross Country
Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, River Forest at Lake Station (Bella Boo), 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes DeMotte Christian, Hebron, Hobart, Kouts, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Gary Lighthouse, Griffith, River Forest at Lake Station (Bella Boo), 5 p.m.
Kankakee Valley Hokum Karem (field includes DeMotte Christian, Hebron, Hobart, Kourts, Morgan Twp., North Newton), 5:45 p.m.
Girls Golf
Hanover Central, North Newton at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Highland, Hobart at Valparaiso, 4 p.m.
Chesterton at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Riley at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Victory Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Hebron, 5 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
River Forest at Kouts, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Bishop Noll, 4 p.m.
Hanover Central at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Highland at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
Griffith at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Mishawaka Marian, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
LaPorte at Plymouth, 5 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Westville, 6 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Griffith, 6:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
South Newton at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Tri-Township at West Central, 7 p.m.