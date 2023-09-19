Week 6 Football
Thursday, Sept. 21
TF South at Bremen, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Morton, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 22
Tinley Park at TF North, 6 p.m.
Culver Academies at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
North Newton at Frontier, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Highland, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Michigan City at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
South Central at North Judson, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Wheeler at West Side, 7 p.m.
Whiting at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Chula Vista Eastlake (CA) at Hammond Central, TBA
Montini Catholic at Marian Catholic, 7:30 p.m.