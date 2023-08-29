Week 3 Football
Friday, Sept. 1
Morton at Elkhart, 6 p.m.
TF North at Thornton, 6 p.m.
South Central at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Lowell at New Prairie, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lane Tech, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Football
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 1 p.m.
Phalen Academy at Bowman, 1 p.m.
Tuesday, Aug. 29
Boys Cross Country
DeMotte Christian, North Newton at West Central, 4 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City, River Forest, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
PCC Round Robin at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Twp., South Central, Tri-Township, Washington Twp., Westville), 5 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
DeMotte Christian, North Newton at West Central, 4 p.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, EC Central, Gary Lighthouse, Illiana Christian, Lake Sstation, Marquette, Michigan City, River Forest, West Side), 4:45 p.m.
PCC Round Robin at Hebron (field includes Boone Grove, Kouts, Morgan Twp., South Central, Tri-Township, Washington Twp., Westville), 5 p.m.
Girls Golf
Andrean, Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Lake Central, Portage at Crown Point (Youche), 4 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Merrillville, LaPorte at Chesterton (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso (Valparaiso CC), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
EC Central at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Portage Christian at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Baptist at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Rensselaer at Morton, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Wheeler at Andrean, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at DeMotte Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Highland at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at LaPorte, 4:15 p.m.
Merrillville at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Academy at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
EC Central at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Highland at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Hanover Central, 4:45 p.m.
Lowell at Hobart, 4:45 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Munster, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bowman at Morton, 6 p.m.
Highland at Hanover Central, 6 p.m.
Lake Central at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 6 p.m.
Portage at LaPorte, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at Whiting, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Calumet Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.
Griffith at North Newton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Kouts, 7 p.m.