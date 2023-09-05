Tuesday, Sept. 5
Boys Cross Country
New Prairie Cougar Kickoff (field includes Hobart, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, South Newton at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
New Prairie Cougar Kickoff (field includes Hobart, Lake Station, Marquette, Michigan City), 4:30 p.m.
North Newton, South Newton at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
GSSC Tournament at Wheeler (Forest Park), 9 a.m.
NCC Tournament at Scherwood, 9 a.m.
DAC Tournament at Chesterton (Sand Creek), noon
New Prairie Invitational (field includes South Central), 4 p.m.
Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis, 4 p.m.
Westville at DeMotte Christian (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Argo at TF United (TF North), 5 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 5:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Boone Grove at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
EC Central at Hammond Central, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Oregon-Davis, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Wheeler, 5 p.m.
Washington Twp. at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
LaPorte at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Andrean, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Crown Point at Lake Central, 4:15 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 4:15 p.m.
Bishop Noll at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Calumet at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Highland vs. Hobart, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Marquette, 4:30 p.m.
Morton at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
Portage at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Merrillville, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Granger Christian at Hammond Academy, 5 p.m.
Chesterton at Portage, 6 p.m.
Hammond Central at Bowman, 6 p.m.
LaPorte at Merrillville, 6 p.m.
Michigan City at Lake Central, 6 p.m.
Mishawaka Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Morton at Whiting, 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Griffith at Illiana Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Highland, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at South Newton, 6:30 p.m.
21st Century at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
West Side at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Bishop Noll, 7 p.m.