Saturday, Sept. 2
Football (Week 3)
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 1 p.m.
Phalen Academy at Bowman, 1 p.m.
Boys Cross Country
Terre Haute Savings Bank Invitational at Terre Haute North (field includes South Central, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point), 7:30 a.m.
Rich Dust Invitational at TF South (field includes EC Central, Merrillville, Valparaiso, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Lions Pride Invitational at Lyons Twp. (field includes Lowell), 9:30 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Terre Haute Savings Bank Invitational at Terre Haute North (field includes South Central, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Lafayette Harrison Invitational (field includes Andrean, DeMotte Christian, Hanover Central, Hebron, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Lake Central, LaPorte, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Marion Invitational at Indiana Wesleyan (field includes Crown Point), 7:30 a.m.
Manchester Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Rich Dust Invitational at TF South (field includes EC Central, Merrillville, Whiting), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Lafayette Jefferson Lady Broncho Invitational at Battle Ground (field includes Kankakee Valley), 8 a.m.
Culver Academies Invitational (field includes Lake Central), 9 a.m.
Boys Soccer
Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (field includes Hobart, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Plymouth Invitational (field includes EC Central, Kankakee Valley), 9 a.m.
Thornton at TF United (TF North), 9 a.m.
Wheeler at Morgan Twp., 10 a.m.
Portage at Andrean, 11:30 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, noon
Boone Grove at Hebron, noon
Lowell at Rensselaer, noon
Indiana-Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 2 p.m.
Lafayette Jefferson at Morton, 2 p.m.
Chesterton at Munster, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Andrean at Concord, 10 a.m.
Boone Grove at Hebron, 10 a.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
South Bend Adams at Valparaiso, 11:30 a.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Morgan Twp., noon
Boys Tennis
New Prairie Invitational (field includes Hobart, Kankakee Valley, Michigan City), 8 a.m.
Macy Invitational at Crawfordsville (field includes Lake Central, Lowell), 8 a.m.
Crown Point Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Hanover Central, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Culver Academies Round Robin (field includes Munster), 9 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Avon Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Kankakee Valley Invitational (field includes EC Central, Griffith, Hebron, Merrillville), 9 a.m.