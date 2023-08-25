Week 2 Football
Friday, Aug. 25
Boone Grove at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Community at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lafayette Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
NorthWood at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst, IL), 7 p.m.
Chicago Taft at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Morton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Providence Catholic (Ill.) at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
TF North at Proviso West, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com, rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Aug. 26
Osceola Grace vs. Bishop Noll at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
West Side at EC Central, 2 p.m.
TF South at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 25
Girls Golf
Hobart at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
Highland at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Marquette at Victory Christian, 5 p.m.
Kouts at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Michigan City at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Bishop Noll at Chicago Christian, 4:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Heritage Christian, 5:30 p.m.
Bowman at Calumet Christian, 6 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Victory Christian, 6 p.m.
Hebron at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.
