Tuesday

Girls Golf

Lafayette Jefferson Invitational at Battleground (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.

Rensselaer Invitational at Curtis Creek (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell), 8 a.m.

Andrean Scramble at Innsbrook, 8:30 a.m.

Penn Invitational (field includes South Central, Michigan City), 9 a.m.

Wednesday

Girls Golf

Crown Point Invitational at White Hawk (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Marquette Catholic, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.

North Newton, South Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.

Thursday

Girls Golf

West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.

Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, North Newton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.

Friday

Girls Golf

Highland at Lowell, 8 a.m.

Hanover Central at Griffith, 9 a.m.

LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 10 a.m.

Saturday

Girls Golf

Carmel Fall Preview at Prairie View (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.

Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Lowell) 2 p.m.

