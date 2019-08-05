Tuesday
Girls Golf
Lafayette Jefferson Invitational at Battleground (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Valparaiso), 7:30 a.m.
Rensselaer Invitational at Curtis Creek (field includes Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell), 8 a.m.
Andrean Scramble at Innsbrook, 8:30 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes South Central, Michigan City), 9 a.m.
Wednesday
Girls Golf
Crown Point Invitational at White Hawk (field includes Andrean, Chesterton, Hanover Central, Hobart, Lake Central, Marquette Catholic, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
North Newton, South Central at Boone Grove, 10 a.m.
Thursday
Girls Golf
West Lafayette Invitational at Purdue (field includes Lake Central), 8 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Boone Grove, Calumet, Griffith, Highland, North Newton, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
Friday
Girls Golf
Highland at Lowell, 8 a.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 9 a.m.
LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 10 a.m.
Saturday
Girls Golf
Carmel Fall Preview at Prairie View (field includes Crown Point), 10 a.m.
Twin Lakes Invitational (field includes Lowell) 2 p.m.
