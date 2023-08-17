Week 1 Football
Friday, Aug. 18
Bishop Noll at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.
Carroll (Flora) at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Boys Cross Country
Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Westville at LaVille, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Golf
Crown Point, LaPorte at Michigan City (Municipal), 4 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Valparaiso at Lake Central (Sand Creek), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Morgan Twp. at Washington Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Culver Community at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Kouts at DeMotte Christian, 5 p.m.
Hanover Central at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at North White, 4:30 p.m.
Andrean at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Kouts at DeMotte Christian, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Bishop Noll at Hanover Central, 4 p.m.
New Prairie at LaPorte, 4 p.m.
Portage at Lake Station, 4 p.m.
River Forest at Hobart, 4 p.m.
Andrean at Wheeler, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
South Bend Riley at Michigan City, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Marquette at Illiana Christian, 6 p.m.
Portage at Morton, 6 p.m.
Victory Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.
Andrean at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at Hobart, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Lake Station, 6:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Lowell at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
New Prairie at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Munster, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Whiting at River Forest, 7 p.m.