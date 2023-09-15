Hammond Central at Pioneer, 6:30 p.m.
West Central at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Bowman at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Calumet at Morton, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Portage, 7 p.m.
Highland at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Hobart at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Lake Central at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Merrillville at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
Munster at EC Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Griffith, 7 p.m.
South Central vs. Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Chesterton, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Marian Catholic at De La Salle, 7:30 p.m.
TF South at TF North, noon
Whiting at West Side, 3 p.m.
