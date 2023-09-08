Week 4 Football
Friday, Sept. 8
Morton at Penn, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Munster, 7 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Boone Grove at South Central, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hammond Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Indpls. Washington at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 7 p.m.
Lowell at Hanover Central, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
Marian Catholic at St. Viator, 7 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
North Newton at South Newton, 7 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Calumet, 7 p.m.
TF North at Shepard, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lemont, 7 p.m.
West Side at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 9
Bowman at EC Central, 2 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 8
Girls Golf
LaPorte Pat Ford Invitational at Beechwood (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Illiana Christian, Lake Central, Marquette, Michigan City, Munster, Portage, Tri-Township, Valparaiso), 9 a.m.
Hobart at Wheeler, 4 p.m.
Highland, Lowell at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Michigan City at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Girls Soccer
DeMotte Christian at Morgan Twp., 4:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Highland at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
EC Central at Thorton, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Heritage Christian, 6 p.m.
Illiana Christian at Victory Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Tri-Township at Westville, 6:30 p.m.