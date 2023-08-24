Week 2 Football
Friday, Aug. 25
Boone Grove at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Culver Community at South Central, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at West Central, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Lafayette Jefferson, 6:30 p.m.
NorthWood at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Bowman at IC Catholic Prep (Elmhurst, IL), 7 p.m.
Chicago Taft at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Highland at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Hobart at Merrillville, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
LaPorte at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Morton at Hanover Central, 7 p.m.
Munster at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Providence Catholic (Ill.) at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
Rensselaer at North Newton, 7 p.m., WRIN (104.5FM/1560AM), 1560bearcountry.com
Rich Twp. at Marian Catholic, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Calumet, 7 p.m.
TF North at Proviso West, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com, rrsn.com (video)
Saturday, Aug. 26
Osceola Grace vs. Bishop Noll at Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, 11 a.m.
West Side at EC Central, 2 p.m.
TF South at Hammond Central, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 24
Girls Golf
Hobart at Calumet, 4 p.m.
LaPorte at Lake Central, 4 p.m.
Chesterton, Michigan City at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point, Merrillville at Valparaiso, 4:30 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 4:30 p.m.
North Newton at Benton Central, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lowell at Hebron, 4:30 p.m.
Washington at Boone Grove, 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Morton at EC Central, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Victory Christian at LaPorte LaLumiere, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Culver Community, 5 p.m.
Hebron at Rensselaer, 5 p.m.
Morton at EC Central, 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Griffith, 6 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Lake Central at Illiana Christian, 4 p.m.
Merrillville at Wheeler, 4:15 p.m.
Griffith at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte LaLumiere at Morton, 4:30 p.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 4:30 p.m.
Munster at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.
North Judson at Portage, 4:30 p.m.
Hobart at Kankakee Valley, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Griffith at Highland, 6 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Calumet, 6:30 p.m.
Chesterton at Lake Central, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point at LaPorte, 6:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Hammond Central at EC Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Munster, 6:30 p.m.
Hobart at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Rensselaer, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Station at Wheeler, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Valparaiso, 6:30 p.m.
North Newton at Faith Christian, 6:30 p.m.
Portage at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
South Bend Clay at Bowman, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley, 7 p.m.
Calumet Christian at Victory Christian, 7 p.m.
Winamac at Morgan Twp., 7 p.m.