Prep Schedule
Friday
Girls Golf
Lake Central Invitational at Palmira (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Schedule-Winners
March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)
April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)
April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)
April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)
May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)
June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)
June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)
July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Alex Palou)
July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)
July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250 (Josef Newgarden)
July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250 (Josef Newgarden)
Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.
Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.
Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.
Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.
Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.
AUTO RACING
IndyCar
Points Leaders
Through July 30
1. Alex Palou 477
2. Josef Newgarden 397
3. Scott Dixon 357
4. Marcus Ericsson 330
5. Scott McLaughlin 329
6. Pato O’Ward 329
7. Will Power 316
8. Colton Herta 276
9. Christian Lundgaard 275
10. Alexander Rossi 265
11. Kyle Kirkwood 237
12. Felix Rosenqvist 233
13. Romain Grosjean 212
14. Callum Ilott 185
15. Rinus VeeKay 183
16. Graham Rahal 182
17. David Malukas 176
18. Marcus Armstrong 156
19. Santino Ferrucci 151
20. Helio Castroneves 143
21. Agustin Canapino 132
22. Devlin DeFrancesco 128
23. Jack Harvey 124
24. Conor Daly 120
25. Sting Ray Robb 92
26. Benjamin Pedersen 90
27. Simon Pagenaud 88
28. Takuma Sato 65
29. Ryan Hunter-Reay 62
30. Ed Carpenter 40
31. Tony Kanaan 18
32. Marco Andretti 13
33. Tom Blomqvist 5
34. RC Enerson 5
35. Katherine Legge 5
Summer baseball
Wednesday’s Late Results
Gary RailCats 8, Sioux Falls 7 (10 inn.)
Sioux Falls 000 230 020 0 — 7 11 1
RailCats 010 022 110 1 — 8 10 0
2B – Sweeney, Achenbach, Christopher, Ulrich (SF); Diaz, Marriaga, Contreras (RC). HR – Clanin (SF); Marriaga 2, Caddell (RC). Pitching summary – SIOUX FALLS – Walters (5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO), Cruz (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Stover (1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Hasty (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO). RAILCATS – Erwin (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Valdez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Wilkinson (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Wilkinson (4-2). LP – Hasty (1-3). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Marriaga (3-4, 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Lingua (2-5, R), Caddell (HR, R, 2 RBI), Contreras (2B, RBI), Castillo (R, RBI), Diaz (2B). RECORDS — Gary SouthShore RailCats 32-39, Sioux Falls Canaries 30-40.
Wednesday’s Late Results
Griffith Generals 5, Southland Vikings 4 (11 inn.)
AT GRIFFITH H.S.
Vikings 000 000 001 21 — 4 5 6
Generals 100 000 000 22 — 5 10 1
Pajeau, Vazquez 2 (V); Vorwald (G). Pitching summary – VIKINGS – Quintero (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), J. Hachem (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Maloney (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), West (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO), E. Hachem (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Salinas (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO), Vazquez (1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). GENERALS – Polly (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO), Fairley (4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Deel (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Vazquez (3-4, 2 2B, RBI), Pajeau (2B). GENERALS – Ross (2-5, R, RBI), Waszkiewicz (2-5, RBI), Altobelli (2-4, 2 R), Hensler (R, 2 RBI), Vorwald (2B). RECORDS – Griffith Generals 18-32, Southland Vikings 26-23.
NWI Oilmen 10, Lake County Corn Dogs 5
AT OIL CITY STADIUM
Corn Dogs 010 010 300 — 5 9 2
Oilmen 003 501 01x — 10 9 1
2B – Denty, Comia 2, Fornero (O). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS – Matusak (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Zaragoza (2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Pizer (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Bachman (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Tor (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). OILMEN – Radanovich (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Sclafani (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Egan (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Sobkoviak (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Hall (3-5, 2 RBI), Winters (2-4, 2 R), Terry (RBI), Jones (RBI). OILMEN – Seymour (3-5, 4 RBI), Comia (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI), Fornero (2B, R, 2 RBI), Denty (2B, 2 R), Cunniff (R, RBI), Stressler (RBI). RECORDS – Northwest Indiana Oilmen 29-22, Lake County Corn Dogs 32-13.
pro BASEBALL
MLB
WEDENESDAY’S BOX SCORES
Rangers 11, White Sox 1
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
T.Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Andrus ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230
Robert Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Sheets rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214
Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282
Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Vaughn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Colás rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208
Remillard 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Zavala c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .155
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 12
Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Semien 2b 5 3 2 2 1 0 .278
Seager ss 4 2 2 3 0 0 .352
J.Smith ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217
Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .287
Duran 1b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283
García rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .261
Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Jung 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .272
Jankowski lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .304
Grossman rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224
Garver dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .254
Taveras cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274
Huff c-1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .214
Totals 39 11 15 11 6 6
Chicago 000 000 010 — 1 4 0
Texas 250 022 00x — 11 15 0
LOB: Chicago 3, Texas 11. 2B: Jankowski (11), Huff (1), Taveras (19), Jung (24). HR: Zavala (7), off Dunning; Seager (16), off Cease; Jung (21), off Banks; Semien (16), off Navarro. RBIs: Zavala (16), Seager 3 (61), Lowe (58), Jung 3 (64), Jankowski 2 (24), Semien 2 (68). DP: Texas 1.
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Cease, L, 4-5 12/3 7 7 7 3 1 4.61
Banks 31/3 5 2 2 2 1 4.50
Navarro 2 3 2 2 1 3 6.00
Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 4.91
Texas IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Dunning, W, 9-4 72/3 3 1 1 1 11 3.14
Stratton 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 0.00
Inherited runners-scored: Banks 2-0. HBP: Cease (Jung). T: 2:26. Att.: 28,735.
Cubs 16, Reds 6
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Newman 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .263
Fraley ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Senzel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231
McLain ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305
Steer lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272
Encrncn-Strnd dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .260
Votto 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .216
Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249
Fairchild cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .233
Friedl ph-cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .283
Benson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .274
Totals 36 6 9 6 1 12
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Hoerner 2b 6 2 1 0 0 2 .277
Morel dh 5 1 2 3 0 2 .282
Bellinger cf-1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .316
Swanson ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .265
Happ lf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .249
Gomes c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .284
Suzuki rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .251
Candelario 3b 4 4 4 0 1 0 .889
Wisdom 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197
Tauchman ph-cf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .278
Totals 43 16 16 12 3 11
Cincinnati 210 200 100 — 6 9 4
Chicago 002 125 42x — 16 16 0
E: Senzel 3 (5), Votto (1). LOB: Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. 2B: Encarnacion-Strand (2), Candelario 2 (3), Morel (12), Gomes (11), Tauchman 2 (12). HR: Steer (16), off Smyly; Votto 2 (11), off Smyly; Friedl (8), off Fulmer; Morel (17), off Williamson; Swanson (16), off Williamson; Happ (11), off Young; Happ (12), off Maile; Suzuki (9), off Maile. RBIs: Steer 2 (61), Votto 3 (29), Friedl (38), Morel 3 (52), Swanson (51), Bellinger (50), Gomes (42), Suzuki 2 (37), Tauchman 2 (40), Happ 2 (49). SB: Bellinger (14).
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Williamson 41/3 4 5 5 2 7 4.85
Farmer, L, 3-5 2/3 2 2 2 1 1 3.88
Sims 2/3 3 3 1 0 2 3.77
Young 1 4 4 2 0 1 2.55
Law 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3.24
Maile 1 3 2 2 0 0 18.00
Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA
Smyly 42/3 6 5 5 0 7 4.71
Fulmer, W, 2-5 12/3 0 0 0 0 3 4.07
Leiter Jr. 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 3.15
Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1 3.64
Cuas 1 1 0 0 1 0 0.00
Inherited runners-scored: Farmer 2-2, Sims 1-1, Young 2-2, Law 2-0. T: 2:55. Att.: 33,991.
BASKETBALL
WNBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
New York 20 6 .769 —
Connecticut 19 7 .731 1
Atlanta 14 12 .538 6
Washington 12 13 .480 7½
Chicago 10 15 .400 9½
Indiana 7 19 .269 13
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 24 2 .923 —
Dallas 15 11 .577 9
Minnesota 13 14 .481 11½
Los Angeles 9 17 .346 15
Phoenix 6 19 .240 17½
Seattle 6 20 .231 18
Wednesday’s game
Dallas 76, Seattle 65
Thursday’s games
Atlanta at Phoenix, (n)
Friday’s games
Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.
New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.
Sunday’s games
Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.
Las Vegas at New York, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Washington, 2 p.m.
Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.
soccer
MLS
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25
New England 12 4 7 43 42 28
Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26
Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22
Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28
Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33
Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39
Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31
D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34
CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32
New York 6 9 8 26 22 26
Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40
New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30
Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33
Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27
Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25
Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34
Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23
Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32
San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29
Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32
FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26
Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31
Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30
Sport. Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36
Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33
LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37
Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30
League is on break until Aug. 20
NWSL
W L T Pts GF GA
North Carolina 8 5 2 26 21 13
Portland 7 4 4 25 34 21
Gotham FC 7 4 4 25 17 14
OL Reign 7 5 3 24 23 18
Washington 6 3 6 24 22 21
San Diego 6 6 3 21 21 18
Louisville 4 4 7 19 19 16
Orlando 6 8 1 19 15 21
Houston 4 5 6 18 10 12
Angel City 4 6 5 17 18 23
Chicago 5 9 1 16 19 33
Kansas City 5 10 0 15 17 26
League is on break for the World Cup
Odds
FanDuel.com line
Home team in CAPS.
MLB
FRIDAY
American League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -144 DETROIT +122
Houston -130 N.Y YANKEES +110
BOSTON -164 Toronto +138
CLEVELAND -168 Chi. White Sox +142
Seattle -122 LA ANGELS +104
National League
Atlanta -172 CHI. CUBS +144
CINCINNATI -196 Washington +164
MILWAUKEE -174 Pittsburgh +146
ST. LOUIS -190 Colorado +160
LA Dodgers -112 SAN DIEGO -104
Interleague
BALTIMORE -146 N.Y Mets +124
PHILADELPHIA -250 Kansas City +205
TEXAS -164 Miami +138
MINNESOTA -136 Arizona +116
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Trayce Thompson from the 60-day IL.
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL) on rehab assignments.
HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (IL).
MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of LHP Dallas Keuchel. Transferred RHP Jose De Leon from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the 15-day IL.
TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-ay IL, retroactive to August 2. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated OF Tommy Pham. Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno (PCL).
ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett.
MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville.
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Brice Turang and LHP Andrew Chafin. Reinstated 3B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill and INF Abraham Toro to Nashville (IL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Merrick Baldo, Mikey Tepper, Travis Sthele and Travis Sykora and OF Dylan Crews. Optioned SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (IL). Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Rochester.
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Xavier Sneed.
MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Ernest Scott head coach and promoted Nathan Bubes to assistant coach an Michael Di Benedetto to assistant coach/director of operations for Iowa Wolves (G League affiliate).
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Ethan Greenridge on injured reserve. Waived TE Felipe Franks, WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu with an injury designation.
DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve.
MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose.
MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Bobby Evans. Signed Ts Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.
TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Jamarco Jones.
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed OT David Bada on injured reserve/ Signed DT Curtis Brooks.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred Marcelino Moreno to Coritiba FC (Brazil’s Série A. Moreno) permanently. Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from St. Louis City SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).
COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded F Michael Barrios to LA Galaxy in exchange for first-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and up to $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired M Sidnei Tavares on loan from FC Porte (Portugal), (pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
D.C. UNITED — Signed D Eric Davis using general allocation money, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed F Jose Fajardo from Club Atletico Independiente (Panama first division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
FC DALLAS — Acquired M Asier Illarrmendi, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,
LA GALAXY — Signed D Maya Yoshida through end of 2024 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M Jose Cifuentes to Rangers F.C. (Scottish Premiership).
MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Jan Gregus from Nashville SC in exchange for a second-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Agreed to terminate D Kemar Lawrence’s contract.
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan from Watford FC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.
SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough F.C. (EFL Championship).
VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Sam Adekugbe from Hatayspor (Turkish Super Lig side) through 2026.
National Women’s Soccer League
NJ/NY GOTHAM — Named Mary Wittenberg president.
COLLEGE
NEW MEXICO — Named Matt Risdon recruiting coordinator an assistant coach.
RUTGERS — Named Ryan Mather assistant women’s volleyball coach.