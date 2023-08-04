Prep Schedule

Friday

Girls Golf

Lake Central Invitational at Palmira (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Highland, Illiana Christian, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Munster, Portage, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Schedule-Winners

March 5 — Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg (Marcus Ericsson)

April 2 — PPG 375 (Josef Newgarden)

April 16 — Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach (Kyle Kirkwood)

April 30 — Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix (Scott McLaughlin)

May 13 — GMR Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

May 28 — 107th Running of the Indianapolis 500 (Josef Newgarden)

June 4 — Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix (Alex Palou)

June 18 — Sonsio Grand Prix at Road America (Alex Palou)

July 2 — Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Lexington, Ohio (Alex Palou)

July 16 — Honda Indy Toronto, Toronto (Christian Lundgaard)

July 22 — Hy-Vee Homefront 250 (Josef Newgarden)

July 23 — Hy-Vee One Step 250 (Josef Newgarden)

Aug. 6 — Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, Nashville, Tenn.

Aug. 12 — Gallagher Grand Prix, Indianapolis.

Aug. 27 — Bommarito Automotive Group 500, Madison, Ill.

Sept. 4 — Grand Prix of Portland, Portland, Ore.

Sept. 10 — Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey, Monterey, Calif.

AUTO RACING

IndyCar

Points Leaders

Through July 30

1. Alex Palou 477

2. Josef Newgarden 397

3. Scott Dixon 357

4. Marcus Ericsson 330

5. Scott McLaughlin 329

6. Pato O’Ward 329

7. Will Power 316

8. Colton Herta 276

9. Christian Lundgaard 275

10. Alexander Rossi 265

11. Kyle Kirkwood 237

12. Felix Rosenqvist 233

13. Romain Grosjean 212

14. Callum Ilott 185

15. Rinus VeeKay 183

16. Graham Rahal 182

17. David Malukas 176

18. Marcus Armstrong 156

19. Santino Ferrucci 151

20. Helio Castroneves 143

21. Agustin Canapino 132

22. Devlin DeFrancesco 128

23. Jack Harvey 124

24. Conor Daly 120

25. Sting Ray Robb 92

26. Benjamin Pedersen 90

27. Simon Pagenaud 88

28. Takuma Sato 65

29. Ryan Hunter-Reay 62

30. Ed Carpenter 40

31. Tony Kanaan 18

32. Marco Andretti 13

33. Tom Blomqvist 5

34. RC Enerson 5

35. Katherine Legge 5

Summer baseball

Wednesday’s Late Results

Gary RailCats 8, Sioux Falls 7 (10 inn.)

Sioux Falls 000 230 020 0 — 7 11 1

RailCats 010 022 110 1 — 8 10 0

2B – Sweeney, Achenbach, Christopher, Ulrich (SF); Diaz, Marriaga, Contreras (RC). HR – Clanin (SF); Marriaga 2, Caddell (RC). Pitching summary – SIOUX FALLS – Walters (5 2/3 IP, 5 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO), Cruz (1 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO), Stover (1/3 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 0 SO), Hasty (1 2/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 SO). RAILCATS – Erwin (5 IP, 6 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 4 BB, 5 SO), Phillips (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), Valdez (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Eisenbarger (1 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), Wilkinson (2 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 2 SO). WP – Wilkinson (4-2). LP – Hasty (1-3). Leading hitters – RAILCATS – Marriaga (3-4, 2B, 2 HR, 2 R, 4 RBI), Lingua (2-5, R), Caddell (HR, R, 2 RBI), Contreras (2B, RBI), Castillo (R, RBI), Diaz (2B). RECORDS — Gary SouthShore RailCats 32-39, Sioux Falls Canaries 30-40.

Wednesday’s Late Results

Griffith Generals 5, Southland Vikings 4 (11 inn.)

AT GRIFFITH H.S.

Vikings 000 000 001 21 — 4 5 6

Generals 100 000 000 22 — 5 10 1

Pajeau, Vazquez 2 (V); Vorwald (G). Pitching summary – VIKINGS – Quintero (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 SO), J. Hachem (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 2 SO), Maloney (2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 1 SO), West (1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 0 SO), E. Hachem (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 1 SO), Salinas (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 SO), Vazquez (1 IP, 3 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO). GENERALS – Polly (6 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 3 SO), Fairley (4 1/3 IP, 1 H, 4 R, 2 ER, 3 BB, 3 SO), Deel (2/3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – VIKINGS – Vazquez (3-4, 2 2B, RBI), Pajeau (2B). GENERALS – Ross (2-5, R, RBI), Waszkiewicz (2-5, RBI), Altobelli (2-4, 2 R), Hensler (R, 2 RBI), Vorwald (2B). RECORDS – Griffith Generals 18-32, Southland Vikings 26-23.

NWI Oilmen 10, Lake County Corn Dogs 5

AT OIL CITY STADIUM

Corn Dogs 010 010 300 — 5 9 2

Oilmen 003 501 01x — 10 9 1

2B – Denty, Comia 2, Fornero (O). Pitching summary – CORN DOGS – Matusak (3 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 0 BB, 2 SO), Zaragoza (2/3 IP, 3 H, 5 R, 5 ER, 3 BB, 0 SO), Pizer (2 1/3 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Bachman (1 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO), Tor (1 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0 BB, 0 SO). OILMEN – Radanovich (4 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 3 SO), Sclafani (2 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 1 SO), Egan (1 IP, 4 H, 3 R, 3 ER, 1 BB, 0 SO), Sobkoviak (2 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 1 BB, 0 SO). Leading hitters – CORN DOGS – Hall (3-5, 2 RBI), Winters (2-4, 2 R), Terry (RBI), Jones (RBI). OILMEN – Seymour (3-5, 4 RBI), Comia (2-3, 2 2B, 2 R, RBI), Fornero (2B, R, 2 RBI), Denty (2B, 2 R), Cunniff (R, RBI), Stressler (RBI). RECORDS – Northwest Indiana Oilmen 29-22, Lake County Corn Dogs 32-13.

pro BASEBALL

MLB

WEDENESDAY’S BOX SCORES

Rangers 11, White Sox 1

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

T.Anderson ss 3 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Andrus ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .204

Moncada 3b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .230

Robert Jr. cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .267

Sheets rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .214

Jiménez dh 4 0 1 0 0 1 .282

Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .277

Vaughn 1b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .246

Colás rf-cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .208

Remillard 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .280

Zavala c 3 1 1 1 0 2 .155

Totals 30 1 4 1 1 12

Texas AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Semien 2b 5 3 2 2 1 0 .278

Seager ss 4 2 2 3 0 0 .352

J.Smith ss 0 0 0 0 1 0 .217

Lowe 1b 3 1 2 1 1 1 .287

Duran 1b-lf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .283

García rf 2 2 1 0 2 0 .261

Hedges c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000

Jung 3b 4 1 2 3 0 0 .272

Jankowski lf 4 0 1 2 0 0 .304

Grossman rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .224

Garver dh 4 0 1 0 1 2 .254

Taveras cf 5 1 1 0 0 1 .274

Huff c-1b 5 1 3 0 0 1 .214

Totals 39 11 15 11 6 6

Chicago 000 000 010 — 1 4 0

Texas 250 022 00x — 11 15 0

LOB: Chicago 3, Texas 11. 2B: Jankowski (11), Huff (1), Taveras (19), Jung (24). HR: Zavala (7), off Dunning; Seager (16), off Cease; Jung (21), off Banks; Semien (16), off Navarro. RBIs: Zavala (16), Seager 3 (61), Lowe (58), Jung 3 (64), Jankowski 2 (24), Semien 2 (68). DP: Texas 1.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Cease, L, 4-5 12/3 7 7 7 3 1 4.61

Banks 31/3 5 2 2 2 1 4.50

Navarro 2 3 2 2 1 3 6.00

Peralta 1 0 0 0 0 1 4.91

Texas IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Dunning, W, 9-4 72/3 3 1 1 1 11 3.14

Stratton 11/3 1 0 0 0 1 0.00

Inherited runners-scored: Banks 2-0. HBP: Cease (Jung). T: 2:26. Att.: 28,735.

Cubs 16, Reds 6

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Newman 2b 3 1 1 0 0 1 .263

Fraley ph-rf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .266

Senzel 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .231

McLain ss 4 0 1 0 0 2 .305

Steer lf-2b 4 1 1 2 0 0 .272

Encrncn-Strnd dh 4 1 1 0 0 3 .260

Votto 1b 4 2 2 3 0 1 .216

Stephenson c 4 0 0 0 0 0 .249

Fairchild cf 2 0 1 0 0 0 .233

Friedl ph-cf 2 1 2 1 0 0 .283

Benson rf-lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .274

Totals 36 6 9 6 1 12

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Hoerner 2b 6 2 1 0 0 2 .277

Morel dh 5 1 2 3 0 2 .282

Bellinger cf-1b 4 0 1 1 1 0 .316

Swanson ss 5 1 1 1 0 3 .265

Happ lf 4 3 2 2 1 1 .249

Gomes c 5 1 1 1 0 1 .284

Suzuki rf 5 2 2 2 0 1 .251

Candelario 3b 4 4 4 0 1 0 .889

Wisdom 1b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .197

Tauchman ph-cf 3 2 2 2 0 0 .278

Totals 43 16 16 12 3 11

Cincinnati 210 200 100 — 6 9 4

Chicago 002 125 42x — 16 16 0

E: Senzel 3 (5), Votto (1). LOB: Cincinnati 4, Chicago 6. 2B: Encarnacion-Strand (2), Candelario 2 (3), Morel (12), Gomes (11), Tauchman 2 (12). HR: Steer (16), off Smyly; Votto 2 (11), off Smyly; Friedl (8), off Fulmer; Morel (17), off Williamson; Swanson (16), off Williamson; Happ (11), off Young; Happ (12), off Maile; Suzuki (9), off Maile. RBIs: Steer 2 (61), Votto 3 (29), Friedl (38), Morel 3 (52), Swanson (51), Bellinger (50), Gomes (42), Suzuki 2 (37), Tauchman 2 (40), Happ 2 (49). SB: Bellinger (14).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Williamson 41/3 4 5 5 2 7 4.85

Farmer, L, 3-5 2/3 2 2 2 1 1 3.88

Sims 2/3 3 3 1 0 2 3.77

Young 1 4 4 2 0 1 2.55

Law 1/3 0 0 0 0 0 3.24

Maile 1 3 2 2 0 0 18.00

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO ERA

Smyly 42/3 6 5 5 0 7 4.71

Fulmer, W, 2-5 12/3 0 0 0 0 3 4.07

Leiter Jr. 2/3 1 1 1 0 1 3.15

Merryweather 1 1 0 0 0 1 3.64

Cuas 1 1 0 0 1 0 0.00

Inherited runners-scored: Farmer 2-2, Sims 1-1, Young 2-2, Law 2-0. T: 2:55. Att.: 33,991.

BASKETBALL

WNBA

EASTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

New York 20 6 .769 —

Connecticut 19 7 .731 1

Atlanta 14 12 .538 6

Washington 12 13 .480 7½

Chicago 10 15 .400 9½

Indiana 7 19 .269 13

WESTERN CONFERENCE

W L Pct GB

Las Vegas 24 2 .923 —

Dallas 15 11 .577 9

Minnesota 13 14 .481 11½

Los Angeles 9 17 .346 15

Phoenix 6 19 .240 17½

Seattle 6 20 .231 18

Wednesday’s game

Dallas 76, Seattle 65

Thursday’s games

Atlanta at Phoenix, (n)

Friday’s games

Connecticut at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 6 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 7 p.m.

New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Seattle at Phoenix, 9 p.m.

Sunday’s games

Indiana at Atlanta, 2 p.m.

Las Vegas at New York, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 2 p.m.

Chicago at Dallas, 3 p.m.

soccer

MLS

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Cincinnati 15 2 6 51 39 25

New England 12 4 7 43 42 28

Philadelphia 12 7 4 40 39 26

Nashville 11 8 5 38 31 22

Orlando City 10 6 7 37 34 28

Columbus 10 7 6 36 45 33

Atlanta 9 7 8 35 42 39

Chicago 8 7 8 32 31 31

D.C. United 8 10 6 30 32 34

CF Montréal 9 12 2 29 22 32

New York 6 9 8 26 22 26

Charlotte FC 6 9 8 26 30 40

New York City FC 5 8 11 26 25 30

Toronto FC 3 11 10 19 18 33

Inter Miami CF 5 14 3 18 22 36

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA

Saint Louis City SC 13 8 2 41 43 27

Los Angeles FC 10 6 7 37 34 25

Real Salt Lake 10 7 7 37 35 34

Seattle 10 8 6 36 29 23

Austin FC 9 9 5 32 32 32

San Jose 8 7 8 32 28 29

Vancouver 8 7 7 31 38 32

FC Dallas 8 9 6 30 25 26

Houston 8 10 5 29 26 31

Minnesota United 7 8 7 28 26 30

Sport. Kansas City 6 11 8 26 31 36

Portland 6 9 8 26 26 33

LA Galaxy 5 10 7 22 25 37

Colorado 3 10 10 19 16 30

League is on break until Aug. 20

NWSL

W L T Pts GF GA

North Carolina 8 5 2 26 21 13

Portland 7 4 4 25 34 21

Gotham FC 7 4 4 25 17 14

OL Reign 7 5 3 24 23 18

Washington 6 3 6 24 22 21

San Diego 6 6 3 21 21 18

Louisville 4 4 7 19 19 16

Orlando 6 8 1 19 15 21

Houston 4 5 6 18 10 12

Angel City 4 6 5 17 18 23

Chicago 5 9 1 16 19 33

Kansas City 5 10 0 15 17 26

League is on break for the World Cup

Odds

Home team in CAPS.

MLB

FRIDAY

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE

Tampa Bay -144 DETROIT +122

Houston -130 N.Y YANKEES +110

BOSTON -164 Toronto +138

CLEVELAND -168 Chi. White Sox +142

Seattle -122 LA ANGELS +104

National League

Atlanta -172 CHI. CUBS +144

CINCINNATI -196 Washington +164

MILWAUKEE -174 Pittsburgh +146

ST. LOUIS -190 Colorado +160

LA Dodgers -112 SAN DIEGO -104

Interleague

BALTIMORE -146 N.Y Mets +124

PHILADELPHIA -250 Kansas City +205

TEXAS -164 Miami +138

MINNESOTA -136 Arizona +116

Transactions

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated OF Trayce Thompson from the 60-day IL.

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to Norfolk (IL) on rehab assignments.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Optioned RHP Ronel Blanco to Sugar Land (IL).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of LHP Dallas Keuchel. Transferred RHP Jose De Leon from the 15-day IL to the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Ryan on the 15-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Placed RHP Trevor Richards on the 15-ay IL, retroactive to August 2. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Activated OF Tommy Pham. Optioned OF Kyle Lewis to Reno (PCL).

ATLANTA BRAVES — Sent 3B Charlie Culberson outright to Gwinnett.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of LHP Devin Smeltzer from Jacksonville (IL). Optioned RHP Huascar Brazoban from Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated SS Brice Turang and LHP Andrew Chafin. Reinstated 3B Brian Anderson from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill and INF Abraham Toro to Nashville (IL).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Merrick Baldo, Mikey Tepper, Travis Sthele and Travis Sykora and OF Dylan Crews. Optioned SS Luis Garcia to Rochester (IL). Recalled INF Jeter Downs from Rochester.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Waived F Xavier Sneed.

MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES — Named Ernest Scott head coach and promoted Nathan Bubes to assistant coach an Michael Di Benedetto to assistant coach/director of operations for Iowa Wolves (G League affiliate).

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Placed DL Ethan Greenridge on injured reserve. Waived TE Felipe Franks, WR Chris Blair and DL Ikenna Enechukwu with an injury designation.

DENVER BRONCOS — Placed LB Jonas Griffith on injured reserve.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed S Myles Dorn and LB Mike Rose.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Released G Bobby Evans. Signed Ts Christian DiLauro and Jarrid Williams.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OL Jamarco Jones.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Placed OT David Bada on injured reserve/ Signed DT Curtis Brooks.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

ATLANTA UNITED — Transferred Marcelino Moreno to Coritiba FC (Brazil’s Série A. Moreno) permanently. Acquired a 2023 international roster slot from St. Louis City SC in exchange for $100,000 in 2024 general allocation money (GAM).

COLORADO RAPIDS — Traded F Michael Barrios to LA Galaxy in exchange for first-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and up to $50,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Acquired M Sidnei Tavares on loan from FC Porte (Portugal), (pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

D.C. UNITED — Signed D Eric Davis using general allocation money, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa. Signed F Jose Fajardo from Club Atletico Independiente (Panama first division), pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

FC DALLAS — Acquired M Asier Illarrmendi, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa,

LA GALAXY — Signed D Maya Yoshida through end of 2024 season, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

LOS ANGELES FC — Transferred M Jose Cifuentes to Rangers F.C. (Scottish Premiership).

MINNESOTA UNITED — Acquired M Jan Gregus from Nashville SC in exchange for a second-round 2024 SuperDraft pick and $75,000 in general allocation money (GAM). Agreed to terminate D Kemar Lawrence’s contract.

NEW YORK RED BULLS — Acquired F Jorge Cabezas Hurtado on loan from Watford FC, pending receipt of his international transfer certificate (ITC) and P-1 visa.

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Acquired F Matthew Hoppe on loan from Middlesbrough F.C. (EFL Championship).

VANCOUVER WHITECAPS FC — Acquired D Sam Adekugbe from Hatayspor (Turkish Super Lig side) through 2026.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM — Named Mary Wittenberg president.

COLLEGE

NEW MEXICO — Named Matt Risdon recruiting coordinator an assistant coach.

RUTGERS — Named Ryan Mather assistant women’s volleyball coach.