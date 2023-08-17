Saturday, Aug. 19
Boys Cross Country
Chesterton Larry James Invitational at Sunset Hills (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, DeMotte Christian, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Portage, Steel City, Valparaiso, West Side), 8 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes North Newton, Tri-Township), 8 a.m.
Zionsville Invitational (field includes Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, South Central, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational at Kesling Park (field includes Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Munster, River Forest), 9 a.m.
Girls Cross Country
Chesterton Larry James Invitational at Sunset Hills (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Calumet, DeMotte Christian, Griffith, Highland, Hobart, Kouts, Lake Central, Michigan City, Morgan Twp., Portage, Steel City, West Side), 8 a.m.
North White Invitational (field includes North Newton, Tri-Township), 8 a.m.
Hebron Dave Walker Invitational (field includes Boone Grove, Crown Point, Hanover Central, Kankakee Valley, Lowell, Merrillville, South Central, Washington Twp., Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Jack Bransford Invitational at Kesling Park (field includes Illiana Christian, Lake Station, Munster, River Forest), 9 a.m.
Girls Golf
Warsaw Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Lake Central, LaPorte), 1 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Kankakee Valley at Kouts, 10 a.m.
Michigan City at New Prairie, 10 a.m.
South Bend St. Joseph at Lake Central, 10 a.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, noon
Illiana Christian at Hobart, noon
Portage at Boone Grove, noon
Westville at DeMotte Christian, noon
Penn at Munster, 1 p.m.
Highland at Morton, 3 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
South Bend St. Joseph Indian Invitational (field includes Chesterton, Crown Point, Lake Central, Munster, Valparaiso), 8 a.m.
Hebron at Wheeler, 10 a.m.
Westville at DeMotte Christian, 10 a.m.
North White at Washington Twp., 11 a.m.
Bishop Noll at Lowell, noon
Highland at LaPorte, noon
Hobart at Kouts, noon
Michigan City at South Bend Riley, 2 p.m.
Andrean at Griffith, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
South Bend St. Joseph Tournament (field includes Chesterton), 7:30 a.m.
New Prairie Early Season Rumble Tournament (field includes Lake Station, Wheeler), 8 a.m.
Penn Invitational (field includes Crown Point), 8 a.m.
Goshen Tournament (field includes Illiana Christian), 8:30 a.m.
Girls Volleyball
Covenant Christian Invitational (field includes Marquette), 8 a.m.
Franklin Invitational (field includes EC Central), 8 a.m.
Penn Tom Heck Tournament (field includes Andrean, Bishop Noll, Munster), 8 a.m.
West Central Tournament (field includes DeMotte Christian, Morgan Twp., North Newton, Victory Christian, Whiting), 8 a.m.
Elkhart Christian Eagle Classic (field includes Westville), 9 a.m.
Hobart Invitational (field includes Calumet, Hammond Central, Lake Station, Lowell, Morton, River Forest, Wheeler), 9 a.m.
LaPorte Invitational (field includes Hanover Central, Highland, Kankakee Valley, Merrillville, Portage, Washington Twp.), 9 a.m.
Kouts at Twin Lakes, 11 a.m.