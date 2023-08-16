Week 1 Football
Friday, Aug. 18
Bishop Noll at South Bend Clay, 6:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at John Glenn, 6:30 p.m.
Calumet at Plymouth, 6:30 p.m.
Carroll (Flora) at North Newton, 6:30 p.m.
South Central at Triton, 6:30 p.m.
Warsaw at Michigan City, 6:30 p.m.
Andrean at Merrillville, 7 p.m.
Bowman at West Side, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Hobart, 7 p.m.
Crown Point at Lowell, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
EC Central at River Forest, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Highland, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Rensselaer, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video), WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
Lake Central at Munster, 7 p.m.
Lake Station at South Newton, 7 p.m., WLQI-FM (97.7), wlqi977.com
New Prairie at LaPorte, 7 p.m.
Osceola Grace at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Penn at Valparaiso, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
Portage at Morton, 7 p.m.
South Bend Washington at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Boys Cross Country
Boone Grove, Tri-Township at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Boone Grove, Tri-Township at Knox, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Golf
New Prairie at LaPorte (Beechwood), 4 p.m.
Andrean at Kankakee Valley (Sandy Pines), 4:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll, Boone Grove at Griffith, 4:30 p.m.
Marquette, South Central, Tri-Township at Oregon-Davis (Hamlet), 4:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Lowell at Wheeler, 5:30 p.m.
Boone Grove at Kankakee Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Illiana Christian at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Central at Merrillville, 6:30 p.m.
LaPorte at Chesterton, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan City at Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 6:30 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Valparaiso at Portage, 6:30 p.m.
Highland at Andrean, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Griffith at Boone Grove, 5 p.m.
Marquette at Hebron, 5 p.m.
Oregon-Davis at Washington Twp., 5 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Morton, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at River Forest, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Andrean at Lake Station, 4:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Illiana Christian, 4:30 p.m.
LaPorte at South Bend Riley, 4:30 p.m.
Lowell at New Prairie, 5 p.m.
Michigan City at Munster, 5 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Portage at Highland, 6 p.m.
South Central at Boone Grove, 6 p.m.
Bowman at Hammond Central, 6:30 p.m.
Hanover Central at Morgan Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Knox, 6:30 p.m.
Merrillville at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bishop Noll, 6:30 p.m.
Whiting at Westville, 6:30 p.m.
Wheeler at North Judson, 7 p.m.