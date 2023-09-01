Friday, Sept. 1
Girls Golf
Highland, Lowell at Hanover Central (Palmira), 4 p.m.
Football (Week 3)
Morton at Elkhart, 6 p.m.
TF North at Thornton, 6 p.m.
South Central at Bremen, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Noll at Whiting, 7 p.m.
Chesterton at Michigan City, 7 p.m.
EC Central at Calumet, 7 p.m.
Griffith at Hammond Central, 7 p.m.
Hanover Central at Highland, 7 p.m.
Kankakee Valley at Andrean, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (live audio and delayed video)
People are also reading…
Lowell at New Prairie, 7 p.m., rrsn.com (video)
Merrillville at Crown Point, 7 p.m.
Munster at Hobart, 7 p.m.
North Newton at Lake Station, 7 p.m.
Portage at Lake Central, 7 p.m.
River Forest at Wheeler, 7 p.m.
TF South at Lane Tech, 7 p.m.
Valparaiso at LaPorte, 7 p.m., WEFM-FM (95.9), rrsn.com
West Side at Boone Grove, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Washington Twp. at Kouts, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
Hoosier Cup Tournament at Bloomington North (field includes Hobart, Illiana Christian, Merrillville, Valparaiso), 5:30 p.m.
Indiana-Kentucky Challenge at Reitz Memorial (field includes Lake Central), 8 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Kouts at Victory Christian, 4:30 p.m.
DeMotte Christian at Faith Christian, 5 p.m.
Hammond Academy at LaPorte LaLumiere, 5 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Griffith at River Forest, 4:30 p.m.
Wheeler at Kankakee Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Faith Christian at DeMotte Christian, 6 p.m.
EC Central at 21st Century, 6:30 p.m.
Kouts at Hebron, 6:30 p.m.
Morgan Twp. at Tri-Township, 6:30 p.m.
Westville at Washington Twp., 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 2
Football (Week 3)
Marian Catholic at Homewood-Flossmoor, 1 p.m.
Phalen Academy at Bowman, 1 p.m.