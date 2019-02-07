Try 1 month for 99¢
Highland's Tommy Crowley

Highland's Tommy Crowley signed his National Letter of Intent on Thursday to play football at the University of Indianapols.

 Provided

The following is a list of local athletes who will or have signed recent letters of intent

Andrean

River Walsh, football, St. Francis (Fort Wayne)

Highland

Tommy Crowley, football, Indianapolis

Lake Central

Zach Bundalo, football, Marian

Jake Ranola. baseball, Robert Morris

Nick Ranola, baseball, Robert Morris

Qunicy Tribble. football, St. Francis (Fort Wayne)

Clayton Truman, football, Grand Valley State

Morton

Kashon Prather, football, Sienna Heights (Michigan)

Cassius Waite, football, Highland (Kansas)

TF South

Dion Brunt, football, Oliviet Nazarene

Kamron Clayton, football, Minnesota-Crookston

Tristyn Cohs, football, Wisconsin-Stevens Point

Tyshaun Harvest, football, Robert Morris

Josh Harvey, football, St. Ambrose

Valparaiso

Max Bukur, football, Marian

Tyler Bukur, football Marian

Matthew Campaniello football, Olivet Nazarene

Reece Crossin, football, Findlay

Jake Evans, football, Olivet-Nazarene

