The following is a list of local athletes who will or have signed recent letters of intent
Andrean
River Walsh, football, St. Francis (Fort Wayne)
Highland
Tommy Crowley, football, Indianapolis
Lake Central
Zach Bundalo, football, Marian
Jake Ranola. baseball, Robert Morris
Nick Ranola, baseball, Robert Morris
Qunicy Tribble. football, St. Francis (Fort Wayne)
Clayton Truman, football, Grand Valley State
Morton
Kashon Prather, football, Sienna Heights (Michigan)
Cassius Waite, football, Highland (Kansas)
TF South
Dion Brunt, football, Oliviet Nazarene
Kamron Clayton, football, Minnesota-Crookston
Tristyn Cohs, football, Wisconsin-Stevens Point
Tyshaun Harvest, football, Robert Morris
Josh Harvey, football, St. Ambrose
Valparaiso
Max Bukur, football, Marian
Tyler Bukur, football Marian
Matthew Campaniello football, Olivet Nazarene
Reece Crossin, football, Findlay
Jake Evans, football, Olivet-Nazarene