Local summer bowling scores

Bowling

Bowling

 Provided

Stardust II

HAV A BALL – Mike Phillips 247—680, Tim Murchek 660, Austin Wheeler 256, Shon Washington 256, Robert Cunningham 255, Ken King 244, Craig Holodick 242, Gail Cook 191, Rene Jones 182, Jen King 182, Nikki Roffensen 181, Holly Pitchford 178, Breauna Rivoli 178.

