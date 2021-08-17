 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local summer bowling scores
agate urgent

Local summer bowling scores

Bowling

Bowling

 Provided

Stardust II

HAV A BALL – Sam Welch 279-777, Dexter Harrod 684, Herman James III 247—683, Rusty Chaja 246—681, Billy Buvala Jr. 266—672, Johnny Henderson Jr. 659, Deon Harris 248, Tony Farina 246, Brittnie Beach 189—561, Marianne VanWinkle 195—557, Lisa Harrold 221—555, Loretta James 195. Previous week: Ken King 265—741, Alex Dunlap III 683, Dexter Harrod 246—672, Herman James III 669, Bruce Zuchowski 652, James Garcia 267, Jay Kaurich 257, Jeff Snuffer 248, Keith McDonald 248, Jim Daubenheyer 246, Loretta James 202—578, Lisa Harrold 214—559, Lisa Tcholakov 227, Norma Tolliver 202, Rena Jones 200, Brittnie Beach 188. Aug. 4: Herman James III 253—748, Jay Kaurich 260—722, Alex Dunlap III 244—712, Lloyd Denny 659, Patrick McDonald 655, Adam Cooper 653, Ken King 248, Johnny Haynes 246, Bob Hileman 244, Lisa Harrold 214—552, Norma Tolliver 194, Lisa Tcholakov 194, Brittnie Beach 188, Gail Cook 177.

YOUTH HAVE A BALL – Rhoel Risos 164—423. Aug. 4: Rhoel Risos 133. July 28: Rhoel Risos 163—428.

YOUTH/ADULT 2021 SUMMER – Sherry Loving 209.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top 25 recap: How to take advantage of LSU?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep schedule
Agate

Prep schedule

Prep schedule for Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 and football scrimmage schedules for Friday.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts