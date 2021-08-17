Local summer bowling scores

Stardust II
HAV A BALL – Sam Welch 279-777, Dexter Harrod 684, Herman James III 247—683, Rusty Chaja 246—681, Billy Buvala Jr. 266—672, Johnny Henderson Jr. 659, Deon Harris 248, Tony Farina 246, Brittnie Beach 189—561, Marianne VanWinkle 195—557, Lisa Harrold 221—555, Loretta James 195. Previous week: Ken King 265—741, Alex Dunlap III 683, Dexter Harrod 246—672, Herman James III 669, Bruce Zuchowski 652, James Garcia 267, Jay Kaurich 257, Jeff Snuffer 248, Keith McDonald 248, Jim Daubenheyer 246, Loretta James 202—578, Lisa Harrold 214—559, Lisa Tcholakov 227, Norma Tolliver 202, Rena Jones 200, Brittnie Beach 188. Aug. 4: Herman James III 253—748, Jay Kaurich 260—722, Alex Dunlap III 244—712, Lloyd Denny 659, Patrick McDonald 655, Adam Cooper 653, Ken King 248, Johnny Haynes 246, Bob Hileman 244, Lisa Harrold 214—552, Norma Tolliver 194, Lisa Tcholakov 194, Brittnie Beach 188, Gail Cook 177.
YOUTH HAVE A BALL – Rhoel Risos 164—423. Aug. 4: Rhoel Risos 133. July 28: Rhoel Risos 163—428.
YOUTH/ADULT 2021 SUMMER – Sherry Loving 209.
