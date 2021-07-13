Local summer bowling scores

Stardust II
HAV A BALL – Dan Barton 257—723, Luis Luna 257—695, Jeffrey Releford 683, Dexter Harrod 680, Daryl Weimer 255—673, Herman James III 673, Keith McDonald 268—673, Bob Hileman 278, David Graham 257, Lisa Harrold 214, Norma Tolliver 189, Jen King 182, Marianne VanWinkle 181, Shelby Jensen 179, Lisa Tcholakov 179, Loretta James 179.
YOUTH HAVE A BALL – Rhoel Risis 200—469.
YOUTH/ADULT 2021 SUMMER – Boys: Hank Loving 219. Girls: Lorelei Loving 167.
