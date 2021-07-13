 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local summer bowling scores
agate urgent

Local summer bowling scores

Bowling

Bowling

 Provided

Stardust II

HAV A BALL – Dan Barton 257—723, Luis Luna 257—695, Jeffrey Releford 683, Dexter Harrod 680, Daryl Weimer 255—673, Herman James III 673, Keith McDonald 268—673, Bob Hileman 278, David Graham 257, Lisa Harrold 214, Norma Tolliver 189, Jen King 182, Marianne VanWinkle 181, Shelby Jensen 179, Lisa Tcholakov 179, Loretta James 179.

YOUTH HAVE A BALL – Rhoel Risis 200—469.

YOUTH/ADULT 2021 SUMMER – Boys: Hank Loving 219. Girls: Lorelei Loving 167.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Jon Rahm +750 to win Open Championship

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Prep Honors
Agate

Prep Honors

Illinois High School Baseball Coaches Association 2021 3A All-State Team

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts