Local summer bowling scores

Hobart
THURSDAY TRIO – Sharon Fisher 170-194.
HAVE-A-BALL – Victoria Thompson 174-190-257—621.
WET & WILD – Perry Schultz 268-236—708, Gene Dukes 244, Rhiannon Bowman 204-256—629, Gina Pritchett 203-200-216—619, Jaime Sloma 180, Tinley Fasel 192.
YOUTH HAVE-A-BALL – Tyler Rachau 187-188-209—584, AJ Vincent 154-232-188—574, Lucas McNamara 199-144-183—526, Kynan Krause 163-168-181—512, Caleb Acker 152-186—452, Kamden Seif 160-179—424, CJ Brooks 133-128, Nickulas DeRolf 126-134, Rhiannon Borowski 193-174-157—524, Jordyn Severson 176-164—457, Kiana Brooks 131 (game).
Stardust II
HAV-A-BALL – Jeff Snuffer 695, Tony Hollandsworth 266—684, Rusty Chaja 258—680, Dan Barton 672, Jeffrey Releford 664, Dexter Harrod 663, David Graham 663, Andy Kaurich 268, Bruce Zuchowski 256, Adam Cooper 248, Bob Hileman 247, Lisa Harrold 254—598, Loretta James 205—553, Shelby Jensen 191, Jen King 191, Lisa Tcholakov 180.
YOUTH HAVE-A-BALL – Rhoel Risos 178 (game).
YOUTH ADULT 2021 – Women: Sherry Loving 172.
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
