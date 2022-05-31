Local summer bowling scores

Stardust II
HAV A BALL – Craig Holodick 258—761, Mike Phillips 259—727, Don Petroski 246—686, Alex Griggs 258—682, Tim Murchek 661, Andrew Striker 659, Rod Baiz 266, David Graham 245, Julie Cher 225, Rena Jones 192, Madelyn Garcia 187, Katlyn Lewis 183, Marianne VanWinkle 180, Breauna Rivoli 176.
