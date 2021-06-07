Local summer bowling Scores

Stardust II
HAVE A BALL – June 2: Sam Welch 266—725, Leon Harris 693, Dexter Harrod 677, Rory Morton II 264—675, Loretta James 208—577. May 26: Dexter Harrod 264—756, Tony Farina 275—743, Adam Cooper 278—703, Sam Welch 267—701, Jeff Snuffer 694, Joshua Henderson 692, Tony Hollandsworth 279, Philip Debold 266, Norma Tolliver 224, Shelby Jesen 203.
YOUTH ADULT (Boys & Girls) — June 3: Hank Loving 59—155, Demetriona Ellis 75—205, Lorelei Loving 50—90.
YOUTH HAVE A BALL – June 2: Rhoel Risos 152—400. May 26: Rhoel Risos 186—490.
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Times Staff
The Times Media Company is dedicated to improving the quality of life in Northwest Indiana, through local news, information, service initiatives and community partnerships.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.