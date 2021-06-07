 Skip to main content
Local summer bowling Scores
Local summer bowling Scores

 Provided

Stardust II

HAVE A BALL – June 2: Sam Welch 266—725, Leon Harris 693, Dexter Harrod 677, Rory Morton II 264—675, Loretta James 208—577. May 26: Dexter Harrod 264—756, Tony Farina 275—743, Adam Cooper 278—703, Sam Welch 267—701, Jeff Snuffer 694, Joshua Henderson 692, Tony Hollandsworth 279, Philip Debold 266, Norma Tolliver 224, Shelby Jesen 203.

YOUTH ADULT (Boys & Girls) — June 3: Hank Loving 59—155, Demetriona Ellis 75—205, Lorelei Loving 50—90.

YOUTH HAVE A BALL – June 2: Rhoel Risos 152—400. May 26: Rhoel Risos 186—490.

