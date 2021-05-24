 Skip to main content
Local summer bowling Scores
Stardust II

HAVE A BALL — Jeff Snuffer 277—735, Herman James III 699, Fred Nystrom 689, David Graham 266, Adam Cooper 256, Keith McDonald 254, Shelby Jensen 216—575, Loretta James 203, Jasmine Wright 200.

YOUTH HAVE A BALL – Rhoel Risos 198—515, Isaac Vazquez 68—154, Carsyn Person 90; Brooklyn Jones 54.

