Midwest Collegiate League playoff pairings

Pairings

Midwest Collegiate League playoffs

All games at Oil City Stadium, Whiting

Semifinals (best-of-3)

Tuesday, Aug. 10

Joliet Generals vs. Crestwood Panthers, 4:10 p.m.

NWI Oilmen vs. Southland Vikings, 30 minutes after first game

Wednesday, Aug. 11

Joliet Generals vs. Crestwood Panthers, 4:10 p.m.

NWI Oilmen vs. Southland Vikings, 30 minutes after first game

Thursday, Aug. 12

Joliet Generals vs. Crestwood Panthers, if necessary, 4:10 p.m.

NWI Oilmen vs. Southland Vikings, if necessary, 30 minutes after first game

Note: If only one game is necessary, it will start at 7:10 p.m.

Finals (best-of-3)

Friday, Aug. 13

Semifinal winners, 7:10 p.m.